Home » Investing » Market Correction: These 2 Stocks Are Now Severely Undervalued

Market Correction: These 2 Stocks Are Now Severely Undervalued

The market correction has surfaced undervalued stocks like Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH).

Posted by Vishesh Raisinghani Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market correction is already underway. Some experts believe there’s more room to drop. Some sectors of the economy are still trading at elevated valuations. Inflation and rising interest rates should bring them down. 

While I can’t predict market action, I can certainly say that some stocks are looking remarkably attractive despite the economic climate. 

Here are the top two beaten-down stocks that are severely undervalued right now. 

Office real estate

Office real estate has had a rough few years. The work-from-home trend pushed the majority of the urban workforce out of cubicles. Unsurprisingly, office landlords and real estate investment trusts (REITs) saw a drop in market value. They have yet to recover. 

However, the workforce has started going back to offices while inflation pushes rents higher. This put office landlords in an ideal position. Slate Office REIT (TSX:SOT.UN) is an excellent example of this. The stock is up 50% since March 2020, but it’s still trading 40% below its pre-pandemic levels. 

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate and rental yield at most Slate properties has been robust. This has pushed the dividend yield up to 8.4%. If slate sees further upside in rental yield and asset value, the stock’s total return could approach double digits. 

Wealthy investor Sime Armoyan recently purchased 1.1 million shares of Slate Office for an average price of $4.73. Armoyan’s Armco Alberta Inc. has several real estate and energy holdings that the family has been accumulating since the 1980s. In other words, sophisticated investors are getting involved in Slate Office. 

Financial giant

Investment manager Prem Watsa has lived through several market cycles over his long career. His investment vehicle Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is built to thrive during downturns. 

Fairfax is an insurance company that uses its float to invest in public and private businesses. The portfolio currently includes Bangaluru International Airport in India and Gulf Insurance Company in Kuwait. Altogether, the portfolio is worth US$50.2 billion. 

Fairfax’s book value is roughly US$605 per share, while the stock trades at US$651. Watsa has started offloading some assets to unlock value. The recent sale of Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group (C&F Pet) and Pethealth Inc. to JAB Holding Company (JAB) for US$1.4 billion illustrates how the company’s book could have hidden value. 

The ongoing downturn also lowers the valuation of potential acquisition targets. Fairfax has plenty of cash on the book to acquire more companies and publicly traded stocks at beaten-down prices this year. 

Investors looking for an undervalued stock in the midst of the market correction should add Fairfax to their watch list. 

Bottom line

The market correction is already underway and could have more room to run. However, some sectors of the economy were already undervalued. Stocks in these sectors are starting to look attractive for long-term investors. Keep an eye on Slate Office and Fairfax Financial in the months and year ahead. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD.

More on Investing

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Scotiabank Stock: A Dividend Stock Worth Holding for the Next Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

Apart from its well-diversified business and strong balance sheet, its consistent earnings and dividend growth make BNS stock worth buying…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU): Is the Stock Now Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor stock looks cheap today. Here's why.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Investing

Air Canada Stock Price: Headed to $15?

| Daniel Da Costa

Air Canada stock continues to see its price fall. Is now an excellent time to take a position, or is…

Read more »

Meeting handshake
Dividend Stocks

1 Telco Stock Could Soar From an All-Cash, Debt-Free Deal

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A telco stock could soar if the company becomes the fourth-largest wireless carrier in Canada.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 3 of the Best Dividend Stocks I’m Buying

| Kay Ng

Investors should take this market correction opportunity to accumulate shares in wonderful businesses that pay nice dividends.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

Just Upgraded: The 4 Best Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four stocks recently received upgrades by analysts on the TSX today, ones that could continue to climb during this…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying ETFs Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

These three dividend-paying exchange-traded funds allow Canadians to generate a stable stream of passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

TFSA Investors: High-Yield Passive-Income Plays Worth Buying Amid a Correction

| Joey Frenette

Inovalis REIT (TSX:INO.UN) and its massive 11% yield seems too good to be true amid a correction, but investors could…

Read more »