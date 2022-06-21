Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Scotiabank Stock: A Dividend Stock Worth Holding for the Next Decade

Scotiabank Stock: A Dividend Stock Worth Holding for the Next Decade

Apart from its well-diversified business and strong balance sheet, its consistent earnings and dividend growth make BNS stock worth buying for long-term dividend investors.

Posted by Jitendra Parashar Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

A roller-coaster ride in the shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) continues in 2022. After posting 5.4% gains in May, Scotiabank stock is on its path to ending June in the red, as it currently trades with 6.5% month-to-date losses. With this, BNS stock is down by 10.5% on a year-to-date basis against 9.6% losses in the TSX Composite Index. Before I explain why I find its stock worth considering for long-term dividend investors, let’s take a closer look at some key factors affecting its stock price movement since the pandemic began.

Scotiabank’s post-pandemic recovery

In 2020, the COVID-related shutdowns led to big operational challenges for the banking sector. Despite these challenges, Scotiabank’s repositioning efforts helped the bank maintain operational resilience during the pandemic phase. As a result, its total revenue in its fiscal year 2020 (ended in October 2020) continued to grow positively to around $31.3 billion.

While the strong performance of its capital market and global wealth management segment boosted its earnings, the pandemic still hurt its bottom line due mainly to higher provision for credit losses. As a result, its adjusted earnings that fiscal year fell by about 25% from a year ago to $5.36 per share. Its lower earnings and high loan loss provisions drove BNS stock down by 6.2% in the calendar year 2020.

Nonetheless, its earnings growth trend significantly improved in its fiscal year 2021, despite facing new COVID variants-driven challenges. A notable performance recovery in its Canadian and international banking segments played a key role in its earnings recovery. As a result, Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings increased by 46.8% year over year in fiscal 2021 to $7.87 per share — also much stronger than its earnings in the pre-pandemic fiscal year. This financial recovery helped BNS stock rally, as it ended the calendar year 2021 with solid 30% gains.

Why BNS stock is falling in June

While a positive movement in Scotiabank stock continued at the start of the calendar year 2022, the recent macro level concerns have driven the stock downward. The U.S. inflation numbers recently climbed to their highest level in over 40 years — forcing the Federal Reserve to make aggressive monetary policy moves. Notably, the Fed hiked the key interest rate by 75 basis points last week, marking the biggest rate hike since 1994. The aggressive hikes have ignited fears about a potential recession in the near term — hurting investors’ sentiments and driving a broader market selloff. These recession risks could be blamed for BNS stock’s downward movement in June.

A stock worth buying for the next decade

At the current market price, BNS stock has an attractive dividend yield of 5.1%. Its well-diversified business model and consistent earnings growth allow Scotiabank to keep rewarding its investors with handsome dividends, even in difficult economic times. In the last five fiscal years, its dividend per share has gone up by about 25%.

Overall, a higher interest rate environment tends to benefit the banking sector. While recession fears have triggered a selloff in BNS stock lately, rising interest rates in Canada and the U.S. will likely boost Scotiabank’s interest income and margin in the coming quarters, which should help the stock recover. That’s why long-term income investors may want to consider buying it on a dip right now and hold it for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Meeting handshake
Dividend Stocks

1 Telco Stock Could Soar From an All-Cash, Debt-Free Deal

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A telco stock could soar if the company becomes the fourth-largest wireless carrier in Canada.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 3 of the Best Dividend Stocks I’m Buying

| Kay Ng

Investors should take this market correction opportunity to accumulate shares in wonderful businesses that pay nice dividends.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying ETFs Canadians Can Buy in 2022

| Aditya Raghunath

These three dividend-paying exchange-traded funds allow Canadians to generate a stable stream of passive income.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 1 Top Dividend Stock to Ride Out a Recession

| Robin Brown

Here's why Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) might be the perfect stock to hold in your TFSA and ride out a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Above 4% Offering Stable Income

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s no shortage of high-yielding dividend stocks on the TSX to choose from. Here are three top picks yielding above…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Track as New Interest Rates Rock the U.S. Market

| Adam Othman

Certain external triggers, like rising interest rates, can be damaging for some industries and quite uplifting for others.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs: Is it Time to Turn DRIPs on?

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs have declined meaningfully in this market correction. It's time for investors to consider turning on DRIPs!

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Looking for the Ultimate Defensive Investment?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of volatility. Here’s the ultimate defensive investment to offset that volatility and realize both growth and…

Read more »