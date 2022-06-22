Home » Investing » Bear Market Selloff: 3 Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy in July

Bear Market Selloff: 3 Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy in July

Canadian tech stocks such as Nuvei offer significant upside potential, given the companies are trading at lower valuations right now.

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Illustration of bull and bear

Image source: Getty Images.

Take one look at the TSX index, and you’ll know that lots of quality stocks are trading at discounts. Technology stocks have been pummeled in 2022, allowing investors to buy them at a lower multiple. Let’s take a look at three such tech stocks that are ripe for a turnaround and are poised to outpace the broader market going forward.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a supply chain management software provider. During the pandemic, global supply chains were disrupted increasing the demand for reliable software services in this vertical.

Shares of Kinaxis surged from $100 at the start of 2020 to a record high of $229 last November. It’s currently trading at $127. Kinaxis is not a hyper-growth stock but has delivered a steady expansion of revenue and profit margins over the years.

In Q1 of 2022, Kinaxis reported revenue of $98.1 million — an increase of 70% year over year. The company’s clients include those from sectors such as technology and electronics, aerospace and defence, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Analysts tracking KXS stock expect shares to touch $158.4 in the next 12 months, indicating upside potential of over 25%.

Nuvei

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is a Canadian fintech company that went public during the pandemic. Nuvei’s stock price exploded during the lockdown and touched a record high of $180 in October 2021 compared to its price of $46 in September 2020. NVEI stock is currently priced at around $50.

Nuvei is a global payments player with over +200 global markets and over 150 currencies. It has +550 payment method options, including cryptocurrencies.

In Q1 of 2022, Nuvei reported revenue of $214.5 million — an increase of 43% year over year, while its adjusted EBITDA grew 40% to $91.6 million. The EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region drove top-line growth for Nuvei, as sales were up 73% at $124.6 million in this geography. Comparatively, sales from North America totaled $80.7 million, rising 13% year over year.

The average 12-month price target for Nuvei stock is $109.47, offering an upside potential of over 100% making it a top bet for growth investors.

Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is the final tech stock on this list. The company provides enterprise software solutions to clients across the globe.

ENGH stock has lost over 41% in 2022 and has delivered negligible returns in the last five years. However, Enghouse is fundamentally strong ending the most recent quarter ended in April with $231 million in cash. Over the years, Enghouse has successfully deployed resources to acquire companies and drive revenue growth higher over time.

Enghouse also offers a dividend yield of 2.81%. It has a payout ratio of 39%, which suggests it can continue to increase dividends going forward, making it an enticing buy for income-seeking investors.

Further, the stock is valued at less than five times forward sales and trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 18, which is quite reasonable.

ENGH stock is currently priced at $26.8 and can surge over 42% in the next 12 months, given its consensus target price of $37.82.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems Ltd. and Nuvei Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends KINAXIS INC.

More on Tech Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Oversold TSX Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The recent market correction has created all kinds of buying opportunities for long-term Canadian investors.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

TFSA Cash: Double it With These 2 TSX Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Buying these growth stocks cheap and staying invested in them for four to five years could help double your TFSA…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

2 of the Best Tech Stocks I’d Buy Amid the Market Correction

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent broader market correction has pressured tech stocks further, which were already trading within oversold territory.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Bargain Hunting? 3 Obscure Tech Stocks With Strong Tailwinds

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three obscure and cheap tech stocks could deliver sizeable gains in a year than the sector’s giants because of strong…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB): What to Expect From its Q1 2023 Earnings

| Vineet Kulkarni

Amid the challenges, BB stock has fallen close to its 52-week lows.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI): This Inexpensive Stock Could Give Stellar Returns

| Sneha Nahata

Nuvei’s low valuation and continued strength in its business point to a steep recovery in its price.

Read more »

TSX Today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 21

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks might open flat today due mainly to a mixed movement in commodity prices, as investors continue to assess…

Read more »

shopping online, e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why to Buy Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Shopify and Lightspeed stocks are future winners and are poised to deliver robust growth.

Read more »