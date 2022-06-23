Home » Investing » Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Could Surge in Summer

Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Could Surge in Summer

Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX) are fallen COVID stocks that may finally be in for relief going into the summer season.

Posted by Joey Frenette Published
| More on:
Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Cineplex (TSX:CGX) are two of Canada’s biggest losers that have been weighed down heavily by the ongoing COVID pandemic. At writing, shares are down around 66% and 80% from their all-time highs, respectively. With a lot of negativity baked in, I don’t think it will take much for each fallen Canadian firm to pick up its feet again. Indeed, the summer season could bring forth a bit of relief, even as investors fear a potential consumer slowdown or recession.

Without further ado, let’s have a closer look at the two deep-value stocks to see if they’re finally worth picking up ahead of potential summertime catalysts.

Air Canada stock

Shares of Air Canada stock have been down and out for over two years now. While the COVID pandemic has winded down, permanent destruction for global business travel and the coming economic downturn could continue to weigh heavily on Canada’s top airline. For shareholders, Air Canada is moving into one set of ugly storm clouds and into another. Indeed, it’s tempting to throw in the towel here before the Canadian economy slows down at the hands of higher interest rates.

It’s clear that Air Canada stock isn’t set to recover to those distant pre-pandemic highs anytime over the near future. As a globally focused Canadian airline, Air Canada faces turbulent times, as the world economy sinks, while the risk of future COVID variants of concern arises.

While Canada and the states have learned to live with the insidious coronavirus, many other parts of the world are still in no shape to fly. In China, which is coming off COVID lockdowns, it seems like on-and-off shutdowns are to be expected intermittently over time. Undoubtedly, global travel faces a far tougher road to recovery than domestic travel.

As borders reopen for the summer season, Air Canada may finally have the means to move a bit higher. At around 0.8 times sales, AC stock has become so incredibly cheap that a summertime pick-up in travel could send shares towards the $20 mark.

Cineplex stock

Cineplex is a movie theatre kingpin whose troubles started well before 2020 pandemic lockdowns sent revenues towards zero. In the years since, management has done a great job of playing the weak hand it had been dealt. With a solid slate of films up ahead and robust demand for experiential entertainment, I think Cineplex has become investable again. Further, movie theatres may be more recession resilient than most think, especially for Cinepass members who gain many benefits for the low $9.99-per-month price tag.

Recently, Cineplex announced a $1.50 online booking fee, a move that could beef up the company’s margins and induce growth in Cinepass subscribers, which enjoy free online bookings.

In a prior piece, I’d noted that Cinepass was likely to help the firm sail through a potential economic slowdown. With so many consumers sick of streaming from home, I’d argue that Cineplex stock may finally get a chance to make up for lost time, as COVID continues to abate. There’s still a lot of pent-up demand out there, and as the movies make a big comeback, I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Cineplex makes a run for $15 by year’s end.

Of course, another COVID variant could derail Cineplex’s recovery trajectory. In any case, Cineplex’s digital media segment and Canada’s reluctance to lockdown leaves Cineplex better prepared for the next COVID winter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC.

More on Investing

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 REITs Will Provide You With Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can generate monthly passive income from three REITs paying generous dividends.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Tech Stocks

Crypto Selloff: Has the Bottom Shifted After the Interest Rate Hike?

| Adam Othman

The measures taken to control the inflation in the U.S. and Canada, including an increase in interest rates, can adversely…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Safe Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

New Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Start an RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Investors should consider buying CAE (TSX:CAE)(NYSE:CAE) and another top bargain stock for their Canadian RRSP on weakness.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Investing

TSX Dividend Stocks: How to Earn $343/Month Tax Free for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These Dividend Aristocrats offer a reliable dividend yield of 5.1%, and investors can earn a tax-free income of $343 per…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

This Top Growth Stock Is Trading at a Must-Buy Price After the Recent Correction

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The recent market correction has created all kinds of buying opportunities on the TSX for long-term investors.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Gold vs. Oil: Which Commodity Is a Stronger Bet for Inflation?

| Adam Othman

Increasing commodity prices make gold stocks and oil stocks attractive assets to own, but oil stocks might be the better…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

3 Key Factors I’d Watch Before Buying Air Canada Stock Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you planning to buy Air Canada stock right now? You should pay attention to these three key factors before…

Read more »