Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Energy Stocks for May

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InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO) is a small-cap high-yielder (6.4%) that reported an 80% AFF surge recently, has low-decline assets. Investors may expect an unhedged cash flow boom at $81.50/bbl oil forecast for the rest of 2026.

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock offers a "risk-free" royalty model, dividend yields 6.1%, paid monthly. Its U.S. assets boost liquids for premium pricing. FRU can sustain stable dividends even at $50/bbl oil.

Three top Canadian energy sector stocks to buy for May, for dividend-oriented investors who intend to buy-and-hold TSX energy stocks as a source of recurring passive income, include monthly dividend powerhouses Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock, Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock, and a tiny oil stock that pays a 6.4% yield from its surging distributable cash flow. Here’s why they are good buys in May 2026.

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Whitecap Resources stock – The monthly dividend heavyweight

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) stock is an ideal Canadian energy stock to buy for monthly income, especially given its proven dividend track record. The oil stock has never missed a monthly payout since 2021. At May prices, its monthly dividend of $0.061 per share currently yields approximately 4.5% annually. The payout received more cash flow coverage this year as high crude oil prices improve WCP’s cash flow outlook.

WCP reported record first-quarter production growth, increased its production guidance for 2026, generated impressive revenue, saw costs drop by 11% per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), and reported a 12% increase in funds flow to $1 billion as merger synergies with Veren kicked in.

Whitecap Resources stock’s production of 391,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) during the first quarter exceeded management’s targets. High well productivity and improved operational execution, which brought new wells onstream ahead of plans, propelled Whitecap’s superior operating results. This trend may persist into the second half of 2026.

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The monthly dividend stock is up 38% year to date. WCP stock could sustain a rally as production grows, revenue and earnings surge, and its free cash flow run-rate doubles. The energy stock is one of the safest energy sector bets for risk-averse dividend investors seeking both capital appreciation and reliable monthly passive income.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) stock offers a strategically different business model that could be appealing to dividend investors: a royalty company rather than an energy producer. Freehold Royalties stock pays monthly dividends from high-margin earnings generated without assuming the operational risks of oil drilling and crude production. At a 6.1% dividend yield, FRU stock’s high-yield monthly payout should remain a major total return component on the energy stock over the next decade.

FRU data by YCharts

FRU stock’s dividend is supported by low-risk royalty income at oil prices as low as US$50 per barrel. During the first quarter, Freehold’s U.S. production continued to improve its liquids weighting from 55% to 65%, providing a 31% pricing premium over Canadian production supported by light oil premium pricing and lower shipping costs to the Gulf Coast.

Huge capex budgets and innovation by FRU’s production partners may widen U.S. assets’ performance gap over the next several years, positioning the dividend stock for a good cash flow harvest – as long as oil prices comply.

The royalty-earning energy stock offers a safer cash flow generating model, which adds valuable diversification to your energy portfolio.

InPlay Oil Corp stock: A high-yield monthly dividend play in a small package

InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO) is a $470 million small-cap Canadian energy stock that is the perfect pick for investors seeking pure monthly dividend exposure in a smaller package. The junior oil and gas producer has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on May 29, 2026. The dividend should yield 6.4% annually. The payout was well covered at oil prices around US$60 per barrel in budgeting for 2026.

During the recent earnings (Q1 2026) released in May, management forecasts oil prices to average US$81.50 for the remainder of the year. The IPO stock may harvest boatloads of free cash flow in 2026. The Canadian energy stock has already reported an 80% year-over-year surge in adjusted funds flow (AFF) during the first quarter, despite significant debt-mandated hedges in place that limited its participation in record oil prices earlier this year.

The company has significantly fewer oil-price hedges during the second half of 2026 and all of 2027. It should therefore generate higher cash flow going forward, as long as oil prices stay elevated.

InPlay Oil stock’s low-decline light oil assets in Alberta, which have expanded through a recent acquisition that increased production levels, should provide a stable foundation for recurring dividend payouts, making it an excellent choice for investors who want to diversify across company sizes. The energy stock has generated 128% in total returns during the past 12 months.