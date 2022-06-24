Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

RRSP Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Inflation has delayed retirement for Canadians. RRSP investors should buy cheap dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS).

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
falling red arrow and lifting

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

A new survey from Bromwich + Smith and Advisorsavvy revealed that four in 10 Canadians aged 55 and older have already delayed or plan to delay their retirement due to high debt levels. This has been exacerbated by soaring inflation over the past year. Moreover, over 60% of respondents said they have delayed retirement due to low levels of savings and/or investments.

In this piece, I want to look at three dividend stocks that are worth snatching up on the dip for RRSP investors in this bear market. Canadians saving for retirement should seek out opportunities that could lead to big gains in this uncertain environment.

This future Dividend King is perfect for an RRSP

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is the first dividend stock I’d suggest for your RRSP in the first days of summer. This St. John’s-based utility holding company has seen its stock decline 1.8% in 2022 as of close on June 23. Its shares are still up 5.7% in the year-over-year period.

The company released its first-quarter 2022 results on May 4. Adjusted net earnings per common share moved up marginally to $0.78. More importantly, Fortis announced that its $4 billion annual capital plan was still on track. Its $20 billion 2022-2026 capital plan is set to dramatically grow its rate base. This, in turn, should support annual dividend growth of 6% through the end of the period.

This dividend stock has already delivered 47 straight years of income growth. That means Fortis is set to become a Dividend King this decade. RRSP investors should be interested in holding this utility for the long haul.

Here’s an undervalued dividend stock that offers a very nice yield

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is the largest energy infrastructure company in North America. The oil and gas sector have posted massive price increases in 2022 due to a rebound in demand and various geopolitical pressures. RRSP investors should be eager to hold dividend stocks like Enbridge in this climate. Its shares are up 6.9% in the year-to-date period.

In Q1 2022, the company reaffirmed its 2022 full year guidance range for EBITDA of $15 billion to $15.6 billion and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share between $5.20 and $5.50. Enbridge has delivered a quarter century of dividend growth. It currently offers a quarterly distribution of $0.86 per share. That represents a tasty 6.4% yield. Moreover, this dividend stock last had a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 18.

One more dividend stock to add to your RRSP

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) is a top North American communications company. This dividend stock is a dependable long-term option for RRSP investors. Its shares have dropped 12% in 2022. The stock has plunged 23% in the year-over-year period.

This company unveiled its second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on April 13. Revenue rose 14% year over year to $748 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA jumped 13% to $349 million. Shares of this dividend stock last had an attractive P/E ratio of 10. It offers a quarterly distribution of $0.705 per share, which represents a 3.2% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and FORTIS INC.

More on Investing

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 3 Under-$20 Growth Stocks to Earn Higher Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These under-$20 growth stocks can deliver solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks for Jittery Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors nervous about the market downturn should consider these ultra-safe dividend stocks that keep paying passive income no…

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Cryptocurrency

The TSX’s 1st Crypto ETF Lost $500 Million in 1 Day

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s first crypto ETF lost $500 million is one day and is down nearly 58% year to date.

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Is the Real Estate Boom Finally at an End?

| Adam Othman

It might be hard to believe, but Canada’s decades-long housing boom might be at an end.

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Financial Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX financial stocks look oversold right now for RRSP investors seeking attractive dividends and total returns.

Read more »

Investing

Got $500? 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks for Superior Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These undervalued stocks have strong potential for growth and will likely generate superior returns in the long term.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Mistakes to Avoid When Investing in a Recession

| Adam Othman

Avoid making these crucial investing mistakes during market downturns to protect your investment portfolio.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Investing

1 Top Stock Pick to Buy Amid a Market Correction

| Joey Frenette

Spin Master (TSX:TOY) stock is stuck in a rut, as investors fret the grim outlook for the economy. Still, with…

Read more »