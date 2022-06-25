Home » Investing » 2 Safe TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy in a Market Correction

2 Safe TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy in a Market Correction

These two TSX stocks are still solid long-term buys today, despite the recent market correction.

Posted by Nicholas Dobroruka Published
| More on:
edit Safe pig, protect money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

There’s no question that it’s been a tough past few months for investors. The Canadian stock market has suffered two 10% pullbacks in as many months. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is currently trading at a loss of just about 10% on the year.

But despite the recent market correction and all of the volatility, now is a great time to be investing. That is, as long as you don’t plan on selling anytime soon. If you’ve got a long-term time horizon, I’d argue that now is an excellent time to invest. There are plenty of high-quality TSX stocks trading at prices that we have not seen in years.

Investing in dependable companies

Understandably, some investors may be looking for more conservative stocks to invest in today. Growth stocks have taken the brunt of selling over the past few months, with many of those companies currently trading more than 50% below 52-week highs, with some even down 70% from all-time highs. 

Growth companies aside, there are lots of dependable TSX stocks trading at opportunistic discounts right now. I’ve reviewed two picks that any long-term Canadian investor would be wise to have on their watch list today.

Fortis

When it comes to dependability, utility stocks are one of investors’ best bets. The dependable nature of the utility business often leads to very low levels of volatility. One reason being that regardless of the condition of the economy, demand levels tend to remain fairly stable for utility companies.

At a market cap of nearly $30 billion, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a leading gas and electric utility provider in Canada. The company also has a growing presence in the U.S., too.

Despite the Canadian market being down 10% on the year, shares of Fortis are only down about 3%. Going back five years, the utility company’s returns are just about on par with the S&P/TSX Composite Index. 

Once you factor in dividends, though, Fortis has been a market-beating stock since mid-2017. 

At today’s price, the company’s annual dividend of $2.11 per share yields just over 3.5%.

There’s never a bad time to be investing in a company like this. And especially if you’re banking on more volatility in the upcoming months, which I’m betting on, now would be a wise time to start a position in a dependable utility stock like Fortis.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Perhaps slightly more volatile than utility stocks, but still very dependable over the long term, are the Canadian banks

With all the talk surrounding interest rate hikes as of late, it’s not surprising to see the major banks be hit with some volatility. Still, the Big Five are some of the most reliable companies on the TSX to invest in.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is the second-largest of the Big Five. The bank is making up ground on the number one position, though, now trailing RBC in a market cap size by less than $20 billion.

Dependability and a 4% dividend yield are not the main reasons why TD Bank is one of my top picks among the Big Five. Instead, it’s the bank’s presence in the United States. Close to one-third of the bank’s net income is being driven by its U.S. operations and there is still plenty of room for expansion in the coming years.

TD Bank is a perfect buy today for any portfolio that could benefit from a safe investment and that’s in need of exposure to non-Canadian economies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Terrified Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors shouldn't be afraid of investing in real estate if they have a long-term growth strategy, but these…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Market Correction: A New List of Value Stocks Just for You

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 stock market has been bearish, with tech stocks being the biggest losers. But tables are turning. It's time…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Inflation Impacts Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are the three most common ways inflation impacts Canadian stocks, why they're selling off, and when you'll want to…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks New Investors Can Buy on the Dip Today

| Jitendra Parashar

After the recent market correction, many growth stocks look cheap, making it a perfect time for stock market beginners to…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Cineplex Stock Is a Better Buy Than Air Canada

| Daniel Da Costa

Although both Air Canada and Cineplex stock are ultra-cheap, here's why the entertainment company is a much better investment.

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $5,000 Amid the Market Selloff

| Jitendra Parashar

Can you afford to invest $5,000 in stocks right now? If yes, you must consider buying these dirt-cheap stocks amid…

Read more »

An airplace on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

3 Key Factors I’d Watch Before Buying Air Canada Stock Today

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you planning to buy Air Canada stock right now? You should pay attention to these three key factors before…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Stocks for Beginners

Is a Recession on Your Mind? Put Your Mind at Ease With 2 Value Stocks

| Puja Tayal

The fear of recession has made investors risk averse. Here is something to ease your mind and make the most…

Read more »