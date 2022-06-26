Home » Investing » The 3 Best Cheap Stocks Under $30

The 3 Best Cheap Stocks Under $30

Investing in these high-quality, cheap stocks could help you generate stellar returns in the long term.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

As an investor, I’m always looking for cheap stocks that could deliver solid returns. However, buying cheap stocks doesn’t always translate to solid returns, as there can be good reasons for those stocks to be cheap. 

Fortunately, there are few cheap, high-quality stocks listed on the TSX that one can buy for less than $30. So, for investors looking to invest in the best cheap stocks, here are my three top picks.

Telus 

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is one of the top stocks investors can buy for less than $30. It has consistently delivered profitable growth and enhanced its shareholders’ value through its dividend-growth program. It continues to grow its customer base on the back of the solid demand for its attractive bundled offerings and strong broadband network. 

Telus’s ongoing investments in the broadband network will likely drive its financials and support its dividend-growth program. It has paid about $16 billion in dividends since 2004 and expects to increase its dividend by 7-10% annually through 2025. 

Overall, Telus’s investments in product development and 5G network expansion, customer growth, momentum in high-growth verticals, and visibility over future payouts make Telus a solid investment for growth and income. Investors can earn a reliable and high dividend yield of 4.7% by investing in Telus stock. 

Lightspeed

Thanks to the recent correction, shares of commerce-enabling company Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) are trading under $30. The steep decline in its price is an excellent opportunity for buying. 

My bullish view of Lightspeed stock is supported by the ongoing strength in its organic sales and ability to accelerate growth through acquisitions. Further, as retail and restaurant businesses benefit from easing COVID restrictions, the demand for Lightspeed’s digital products will likely increase. 

Lightspeed’s management expects the momentum in its business to sustain and projects an organic growth of 35-40% in the current fiscal year. Its focus on growing its geographical footprints, acquisition of high-value customers, adoption of its multiple modules by an increasing number of its customers, and growing payments penetration will likely drive its growth and average revenue per user. 

Furthermore, its opportunistic acquisitions will likely expand its presence in high-growth verticals, drive addressable market, accelerate product development, and add more customers to its platform. 

Overall, the steep decline in Lightspeed stock, ongoing strength in its business, and multiple growth catalysts make Lightspeed an attractive bet to outperform the broader market in the long term. 

StorageVault Canada

With its strong fundamentals and proven business model, StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) could be a solid addition to your portfolio at current levels. The company provides self-storage and portable storage space to commercial and individual customers and has witnessed strong demand. 

StorageVault’s growing scale, strong management, expansion of rentable space, and focus on driving occupancy bode well for growth. Its rentals are of short duration, which allows it to better manage demand and hedge against inflation. Moreover, its strong geographic presence, last-mile solutions, and expansion into high-growth verticals augur well for growth. 

Looking ahead, the growing population, lack of warehouse space, and increased penetration of e-commerce will drive demand for StorageVault’s offerings. Further, opportunistic acquisitions will accelerate its growth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look cheap today for an RRSP focused on total returns.

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Own When the Market Is in Turmoil

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks can sustain dividend payments, even if the present market turmoil extends longer than expected.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Passive-Income Stocks to Help You Through This Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three passive-income stocks offer stellar dividends around 6% to help get you to the other side of this market…

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

Got $500? 2 Insanely Cheap Energy Stocks Yielding 5.5%

| Puja Tayal

While oil stocks are riding bulls, two energy stocks are sold out. This is a good time for dividend lovers…

Read more »

Investing

1 Top Value Stock to Buy After a Market Pullback

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a wonderful retail stock that's just too cheap to ignore after the recent TSX market pullback.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Bank Stocks

Policy Rate: 2 More Hikes After July 2022 to Reach Neutral Level

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada might need three more rate hikes beginning in July 2022 to reach neutral levels.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying stocks such as Bank of Montreal offers investors the opportunity to generate outsized gains in the next year.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Cheap Stocks to Buy: 2 Unbelievable Deals in This Environment

| Daniel Da Costa

While there are plenty of cheap stocks to buy in this environment, these two undoubtedly offer some of the best…

Read more »