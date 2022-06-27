Home » Investing » Market Plunge: Double Your Cash With 3 Bargain Stocks

Market Plunge: Double Your Cash With 3 Bargain Stocks

These TSX stocks have corrected over 50%, despite their strong fundamentals, and could easily double from here.

Posted by Sneha Nahata Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The sharp recovery rally in the stock market following the COVID-led plunge lost its steam in 2022. This year has been tough for equity investors, as the selloff led by inflation and interest rate hikes eroded a significant portion of investors’ wealth. 

While several top TSX stocks have lost considerable value, the uncertain economic environment indicates that stocks could remain volatile in the coming months. 

However, given the plunge in prices of several top-quality TSX stocks, now is an excellent time for long-term investors to start accumulating these shares. Here are some compelling bargains investors could consider investing in at current levels for the long term. 

Shopify

Tech stocks have been beaten down badly on growth concerns. Thus, investing in a top-quality tech stock could be a smart move for long-term investors. Within the tech space, Shopify stock offers a good bargain. Despite the recent recovery in its price, Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) is still down about 79% from its highs, providing an excellent buying opportunity. 

The internet commerce platform provider faces easier comparisons in the second half of 2022, which would support its financials and stock price. Furthermore, Shopify would benefit from the traction in its growth initiatives. 

The ongoing digital shift, Shopify’s new commercial initiatives, and aggressive investment in e-commerce infrastructure, including POS and Shopify fulfillment network (SFN), augur well for long-term growth. 

Moreover, its large addressable market, focus on expanding its products in new geographies, partnerships with social media companies, the rising adoption of its payment offerings, and high-value product launches will likely support its growth. 

goeasy 

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock has fallen more than 50% from its highs, despite its strong financial performance for the past several quarters. This leasing and lending services provider has consistently delivered double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Moreover, it has enhanced shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments. 

goeasy’s wide range of lending products, higher loan originations, focus on channel and geographic expansion, an increased mix of secured loans, and large addressable market augur well for top-line growth. Also, an increase in loan ticket size, new product launches, and acquisitions could accelerate its growth. Moreover, higher payment volumes and margin expansion will likely cushion its earnings. 

Given the steep decline in its stock price, ongoing momentum in the business, and strong growth prospects, the decline in goeasy stock seems unwarranted. Moreover, goeasy stock offers a solid dividend yield of 3.6%. 

WELL Health

Like goeasy, WELL Health (TSX:WELL) continues to deliver stellar financial and operating performances. However, its stock has declined nearly 62% from its 52-week high, providing a solid buying opportunity. 

WELL Health’s top line continues to grow at a breakneck pace thanks to the higher patient visits. Moreover, it has delivered positive adjusted EBITDA in the past several quarters. Notably, this digital healthcare services provider benefits from the strong growth in omnichannel patient visits. 

WELL Health stated that the momentum in its business has sustained in Q2. Moreover, it is well positioned to deliver profitable growth in 2022. 

Strong organic sales, strength in the U.S.-focused virtual patient services businesses, benefits from acquisitions, and ramp-up in M&A activities will likely support WELL Health’s growth in the coming years. 

Bottom line

These TSX stocks have corrected over 50%, despite their strong fundamentals. Moreover, the momentum in their base business and multiple growth catalysts suggest that these TSX stocks could easily double in the long term. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify.

More on Investing

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Can Cenovus Stock Outperform in H2 2022?

| Chris MacDonald

Is now the time for investors in Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) stock to buy more, or wait out this volatility right now?

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Investing

The Biggest Regret a TSX Investor Can Have

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a top bond proxy to own if you're a TSX investor who's worried about a pick-up…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Invest in Canadian Real Estate Under $20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate can be a great way to make passive income, but you certainly don't have to invest a lot…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks for a Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX divided stocks look attractive today for TFSA investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Create $1,487 in Passive Income From a Top TSX Dividend and Growth Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top growth stock on the TSX today could bring in almost $1,500 in passive income and triple your investment…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Renters Will Rise in Number vs. Homebuyers in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The greater majority of Canadian renters doubts their ability to purchase a home in 2022 due to surging inflation and…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks could deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

West Fraser Stock: A Sneaky Growth Stock No One Talks About

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

West Fraser (TSX:WFG)(NYSE:WFG) stock has been a sneaky growth stock when it comes to its dividend.

Read more »