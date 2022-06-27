Home » Investing » Real Estate: 2 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Own Today

Real Estate: 2 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Own Today

The recent correction in the real estate sector has made several real estate stocks like these two attractive to income-seeking investors.

Posted by Adam Othman Published
| More on:
Community homes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian real estate industry has long been regarded as excellent for finding long-term investments for wealth growth through appreciation. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) provide investors with substantial capital to generate stable and passive income without excessive cash outlay.

The Canadian housing market has started to decline after the series of interest rate hikes introduced by the Bank of Canada (BoC) diminished borrowing power. With more expensive mortgages and living costs rising due to inflation, the demand to buy houses has decreased.

Home prices have dropped significantly in recent months, reflecting the drop in demand. Even at lower valuations, buying a home as an investment property might not prove accessible for many Canadian investors.

Investing in REITs, however, is more accessible. It is also a more liquid method to gain exposure to the performance of the real estate industry. Many of these trusts have high-quality defensive operations that allow them to provide reliable and growing payouts to investors.

If you want to own high-quality real estate stocks to create a stable, secure, and passive-income stream, you might want to consider taking a closer look at these two REITs.

Granite REIT

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) is a $5.21 billion market capitalization REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of a diversified portfolio of industrial, warehouse, and logistics properties in Europe and North America. The company generates almost its entire revenue in the form of rental income through its properties.

Granite REIT trades for $79.11 per unit at writing, and it boasts a 3.90% forward annual dividend yield, which it pays out in monthly shareholder distributions. It could be an excellent bet for long-term exposure to the real estate market.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a $1.71 billion market capitalization REIT that invests in retail properties across Canada. The trust generates a significant portion of its revenues by leasing its properties to Canadian Tire, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. Having most of its properties anchored by a reliable tenant means CT REIT can generate stable and predictable cash flows for the foreseeable future.

CT REIT trades for $16.07 per unit at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.42% forward annual dividend yield, which it pays out in monthly shareholder distributions. It could be a viable investment for income-seeking investors who want to add high-yielding dividend stocks to their investment portfolios.

Foolish takeaway

Average home prices in Canada have started to go down, and the housing bull market appears to have come to an end. It remains to be seen how far the pullback in prices will be. Some experts anticipate that housing prices will decline to more reasonable levels, reflecting the actual value of homes. Others believe that housing market activity will pick up again and send prices soaring.

REITs offer you a more flexible method to invest in real estate and enjoy benefits without the hassles that come with being a landlord. By letting professionals manage a portfolio of high-quality real estate assets on your behalf, you can enjoy monthly rental-like income without the effort necessary to be a successful landlord.

Provided that you invest in the correct REITs, you can build an income-generating portfolio that can line your account balance with monthly cash flows for a long time.

Granite REIT and CT REIT are two high-quality trusts that you could consider adding to your portfolio for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends GRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks for TFSA and RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look undervalued today and should be good to buy for a self-directed TFSA or RRSP.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Is it Time to Sell Oil Stocks?

| Adam Othman

The energy sector pullback has rattled Canadian investors because of its impact on the broader economy, but it might be…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Income: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

TFSA income investors now have a chance to buy some top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold and now offer attractive yields for TFSA and RRSP investors.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two beaten-down, but high-yield TSX stocks are profitable options for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Soars to 7.7%: 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) stock looks like a magnificent dividend stock to help Canadians deal with inflation at 7.7%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks look cheap today for an RRSP focused on total returns.

Read more »