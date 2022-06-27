Home » Investing » Why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) Stock Jumped 14% Last Week

Why Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) Stock Jumped 14% Last Week

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) stock popped over the past week after adding yet another big company to its impressive stable.

Posted by Ambrose O'Callaghan Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is an Ottawa-based company that provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in Canada, the United States, and around the world. Today, I want to discuss why this tech stock has gained momentum in late June. Is it worth snatching up in the early part of the summer? Let’s jump in.

How has this tech stock performed so far in 2022?

Shares of Kinaxis have shot up 14% week over week as of close on June 24. North American markets enjoyed a significant rebound after a brutal stretch in the previous week. Despite its recent bump, this tech stock is still down 15% so far in 2022.

In the 2020 market correction, Kinaxis stood out, as it was able to defy the bear market — at least in the early stages. The COVID-19 pandemic sent off shockwaves for domestic and global supply chains. We are still feeling those effects today. That has put attention on this tech stock, as it offers a revolutionary software service in this space.

Last week, the company was chosen by Carlsberg to digital transform its supply chain capability. Carlsberg is one of the largest brewers on the planet. This adds another top company to Kinaxis’s stable, as it continues to draw top organizations to its leading software.

Should investors be encouraged by Kinaxis’s recent run?

Kinaxis unveiled its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5. Total revenue increased 70% year over year to $98.1 million. The company had a strong start to the year, which spurred management to bolster its full-year outlook. It delivered new customer wins that were in line with the record results it posted in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company reported SaaS revenue of $49.3 million — up 22% from the previous year. Meanwhile, gross profit surged 87% to $69.6 million and adjusted EBITDA soared 267% to $33.1 million. The new customers wins in the quarter have illustrated the increased demand for Kinaxis’s technology, especially in the current era. Older supply chain systems have proven incapable of handling the rapidly shifting demands of the present. In 2022, the supply chain crisis has contributed to shortages in infant formula and tampons. Other products in short supply have included clothing, pet supplies, jewelry, and electronics.

In the beginning of this decade, Allied Market Research released a market report on the state of the global supply chain management market. That market was valued at US$18.6 billion in 2020. It projects it will reach $52.6 billion by 2030, which would represent a CAGR of 10% over that stretch.

Kinaxis: Is it a buy today?

Investors should feel optimistic after Kinaxis’s strong first quarter and yet another big customer win in the form of Carlsberg. Shares of this tech stock neared technically oversold levels in the middle of June. It has bounced back nicely, but it is not too late to snatch up Kinaxis on the dip. I’m still looking to snatch up this exciting tech stock, as its future looks very bright.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in KINAXIS INC. The Motley Fool recommends KINAXIS INC.

More on Tech Stocks

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Double Your Investments With These 3 Top Growth Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the volatility, I am bullish on these three stocks, given their solid growth potential.

Read more »

Arrow descending on a graph
Tech Stocks

2 Industries That Saw the Worst Decline Last Month

| Adam Othman

The TSX has been declining at a sharp angle since the beginning of June. And two industries (crypto and cannabis)…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 in 10 Years

| Adam Othman

10-fold growth within a decade is rare but not unheard of. You can capture this growth either by predicting a…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 3 Under-$20 Growth Stocks to Earn Higher Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These under-$20 growth stocks can deliver solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

| Sneha Nahata

Among wide range of investments allowed in a TFSA, now is the time to invest in stocks.

Read more »

Tired or stressed businessman sitting on the walkway in panic digital stock market financial background
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Lost Over 50% in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The recovery of the TSX’s tech superstar and a promising high-growth stock that lost more than 50% in 2022 is…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Looks Way Too Undervalued After Q1 Earnings

| Jitendra Parashar

BB stock hasn’t seen any appreciation lately, despite its continued progress on the IVY platform and early signs of the…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Q1 Earnings: The Declining Revenue Streak Continues!

| Vineet Kulkarni

Will BB stock break below $6?

Read more »