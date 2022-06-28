Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Top TSX Energy Stocks for Summer 2022

1 Top TSX Energy Stocks for Summer 2022

TSX energy stocks have tanked recently, but they could enjoy a nice summer rally. Here’s one top stock I’m eyeing to buy on the dip.

Posted by Robin Brown Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

As summer starts to heat up, TSX energy stocks have drastically cooled off. The S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index is down over 17% since the start of June. That is a drastic shift considering TSX energy stocks have vastly outperformed almost all sectors in 2022.

The market is concerned about a recession. Consequently, investors are starting to predict that high oil prices will eventually force a decline in overall energy demand. While this could occur, there are still reasons to be optimistic in the sector.

Plenty of reasons to keep liking TSX energy stocks this summer

Firstly, while oil is down, it is still near multi-year highs. Oil trades for around US$110 per barrel, which is still significantly elevated over the past multi-year average.

Secondly, there are no actual indications that energy demand is declining. While some demand may subside due to a recession, many analysts believe demand will continue to grow in 2022 and 2023.

Thirdly, TSX energy stocks are in the best financial and operational health in years. Debt is quickly dropping, operations are maximized for efficiency, and almost all energy stocks are yielding tons of cash.

In just a few quarters, TSX energy stocks will start returning significant cash returns to shareholders. If oil prices can remain elevated even just above US$70 per barrel, energy investors should still enjoy attractive cash returns.

The recent pullback is creating a very attractive opportunity for long-term investors. One top TSX energy stock that you can’t ignore after the recent decline is Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU).

Tourmaline Oil: Canada’s largest natural gas producer

It sits among some of the best energy businesses in Canada. Producing over 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent in natural gas, Tourmaline is Canada’s largest natural gas producer.

It has exposure to some of the most prolific gas fields in Canada. Likewise, it has the infrastructure and midstream assets that support very efficient production, transportation, and delivery of natural gas.

Consequently, it is one of the lowest-cost operators among peers. This has enabled it to generate significant amounts of cash. Today, it has a negative net debt position. That means it has ample financial flexibility and the freedom to significantly reward shareholders today.

Tons of dividends and more to come

It increased its base dividend three times in 2021. Likewise, it paid a special $0.75 dividend per share in October last year. In 2022, it has already increased its base dividend twice and it has paid two special dividends worth $1.25 and $1.50 per share, respectively. This company is gushing cash to shareholders and further special dividends are likely.

A top TSX energy stock at a bargain

Tourmaline stock is down by around $15 per share or 19% over the past few weeks. The stock only trades for 6.7 times free cash flow and 6.5 times earnings. If you add up all the dividends it has paid for the last 12 months, it is yielding close to 7% today. For one of Canada’s best energy businesses, this TSX energy stock looks like an attractive bargain today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TOURMALINE OIL CORP. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Self-Directed RRSP

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now for a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Might Keep Pace With 7.7% Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield dividend stocks that might help investors keep pace with Canada’s 40-year-high inflation.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks Trading at Unheard of Prices

| Adam Othman

Dirt-cheap stocks are a dime a dozen, but a few of them offer you a valuable opportunity, as they trade…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Dividend Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor has delivered outsized gains to investors in 2022 and might continue to do so for the rest of the…

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

3 Ways to Invest in Canadian Real Estate Under $20

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Real estate can be a great way to make passive income, but you certainly don't have to invest a lot…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: 2 Oversold Canadian Stocks for a Retirement Fund

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX divided stocks look attractive today for TFSA investors.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Create $1,487 in Passive Income From a Top TSX Dividend and Growth Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top growth stock on the TSX today could bring in almost $1,500 in passive income and triple your investment…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Renters Will Rise in Number vs. Homebuyers in 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The greater majority of Canadian renters doubts their ability to purchase a home in 2022 due to surging inflation and…

Read more »