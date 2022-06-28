Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New Investor? Start a Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

New Investor? Start a Portfolio With These 3 Stocks

Are you a new investor looking for a start in the stock market? Here are three stocks you should buy today!

Posted by Jed Lloren Published
| More on:
Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Taking control of your finances is a very important step that I believe everyone should take. However, it’s understandable that the process may be a bit daunting to some. This is especially true today, as investors have to deal with immense volatility in the stock market. Regardless, there are principles that new investors should follow regardless of what the market looks like. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks you should buy to start your portfolio.

Start with a company you’re familiar with

When looking for stocks to add to a new portfolio, it would be a good idea to start by looking at companies you’re already familiar with. This is because you should already be familiar with how those companies work and how they generate revenue. Knowing all of that beforehand can allow you to spend more time looking for other companies to add to your portfolio. For example, think of the company you bank with. If you’re pleased with the service you receive, I’d suggest buying shares of that company.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is an example of a very popular bank across Canada. It’s a member of the Big Five, a group of leading banking companies which stand atop the Canadian banking industry. Bank of Nova Scotia has been a solid performer over its history, providing investors with a steady return. It also pays shareholders an attractive dividend, and it has been doing so for the past 189 years. If you’re stuck on a stock to add to your portfolio, Bank of Nova Scotia and similar companies could be a place to start.

Look for companies with good cash flow

New investors should also keep in mind whether a company has good cash flow. This is important because it could help companies survive during recessions and other periods of economic uncertainty. An example of a company with excellent cash flow would be insurance companies. These businesses tend to receive a steady flow of cash each month via premiums paid by their customers. However, insurance companies lose money when covering claims, which, if you’re familiar with any insurance company, they don’t tend to be very eager to pay.

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC)(NYSE:MFC) is one insurance company that new investors should consider buying for their portfolios. With about $1 trillion of assets under management, it’s the largest insurance company in Canada and one of the largest in the world. Manulife’s excellent cash flow has allowed it to increase its dividend in each of the past seven years.

Invest in Dividend Aristocrats

If you haven’t noticed by now, the stocks that I’ve been suggesting that new investors add to their portfolios tend to be dividend payers. This is because dividend stocks tend to be much less volatile than growth stocks. In addition, historically, dividend stocks have outperformed growth stocks during market corrections. When looking for the best dividend stocks to invest in, investors should consult the list of Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. This is a list of companies that have grown dividend distributions for at least five consecutive years.

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is an example of a great dividend stock to consider. It has increased its dividend in each of the past 25 years. That makes it one of only 11 TSX-listed companies to achieve that milestone. A leader in an important industry, Canadian National should continue to see a lot of demand in the coming years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Canadian National Railway.

More on Stocks for Beginners

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

5 Investing Hacks to Build a Million-Dollar Portfolio  

| Puja Tayal

Its not difficult to build a million-dollar portfolio. Here are five simple investing hacks that take less than 10 minutes…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy in Volatile Markets

| Vineet Kulkarni

Sitting on cash? Consider these three TSX stocks for the long term.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Growth Stock That Could Double Your Money in an Economic Recovery

| Puja Tayal

The market downturn is an opportunity to lock growth during the economic recovery. This stock is a blend of value,…

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Stocks for Beginners

2 Safe TSX Stocks for Beginners to Buy in a Market Correction

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two TSX stocks are still solid long-term buys today, despite the recent market correction.

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Stocks for Beginners

3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Terrified Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Motley Fool investors shouldn't be afraid of investing in real estate if they have a long-term growth strategy, but these…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Market Correction: A New List of Value Stocks Just for You

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 stock market has been bearish, with tech stocks being the biggest losers. But tables are turning. It's time…

Read more »

Knowledge concept with quote written on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Inflation Impacts Canadian Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are the three most common ways inflation impacts Canadian stocks, why they're selling off, and when you'll want to…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks New Investors Can Buy on the Dip Today

| Jitendra Parashar

After the recent market correction, many growth stocks look cheap, making it a perfect time for stock market beginners to…

Read more »