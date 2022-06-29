Home » Investing » The 2022 Crypto Crash: Here’s What’s Next

The 2022 Crypto Crash: Here’s What’s Next

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) have crashed this year. Here’s what’s up next.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

In 2022, the cryptocurrency market is in the midst of its biggest crash ever. In terms of dollar value wiped out, none of the previous crashes even come close. While the 2018 crash saw a steeper decline in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) price in percentage terms, the current year’s crash is erasing far more wealth.

Further, some other cryptocurrencies are going through historically unprecedented percentage declines. Ethereum only declined 50% in 2018 but is down 62% this year.

Investors are understandably getting nervous. People buy cryptocurrency expecting enormous returns that make them rich, but instead, they’re losing money. It’s a tough time for these investors. In this article, I’ll share what’s next for the crypto crash of 2022.

More interest rate hikes coming

One popular theory says that crypto is crashing this year because interest rates are rising. Bitcoin and Ethereum have been described as “release valves for excess liquidity.” Basically, when central banks lower interest rates and increase the money supply, people become more willing to buy extremely risky assets like crypto, because money is cheap. When central banks raise interest rates, the opposite phenomenon takes place. It gets more costly to borrow money to finance investments, and risky investments become less valuable compared to low-risk ones. The result? There’s less money to buy crypto with and less reason to want to do so — the key ingredients of a bear market.

If interest rate hikes are the reason why crypto is going down, then the crash may not be over. The Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates at every single meeting this year, with 50 to 75 basis points expected at the next meeting. The Bank of Canada has similar plans. It would be silly, then, to expect crypto to deliver big gains this year. The macroeconomy just doesn’t favour such an outcome.

El Salvador: A huge question mark

One big question mark hanging over the cryptocurrency market this year is El Salvador.

El Salvador famously made Bitcoin legal tender and invested some of its funds in the cryptocurrency last year. It was hugely bullish at the time. However, the investment isn’t paying off. Bitcoin is down since El Salvador started buying it, and CNBC reports that people in the country aren’t really using BTC as a currency. The experiment seems to be failing. If something really catastrophic happens, like a financial crisis in El Salvador brought on by crypto losses, that could cause a loss of faith that triggers heavy selling in crypto.

Foolish takeaway

2022 has been a wild year for cryptocurrency, and not in a good way. All major cryptocurrencies are down for the year, and the selling continues. It might be tempting to buy the dip in such a situation, but remember that the central bank rate-hiking binge isn’t over. As long as inflation remains high, the Fed is just going to keep hiking rates, and that’s not a positive for cryptocurrency prices. Personally, I’m sitting the crypto trade out. Other investors with different needs may choose different paths, but no matter what, it pays to play it safe.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum.

More on Cryptocurrency

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cryptocurrency

XRP Lawsuit: Here’s Where We Stand Today

| Andrew Button

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit has been quiet for a while, but there are some new developments worth mentioning.

Read more »

analyze data
Cryptocurrency

2 Tech Stocks That Benefit From the Decline of Crypto

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Crypto's bear market creates opportunities for traditional rivals like Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD).

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How to Invest During a Crypto Winter

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) bust could create opportunities for growth-hungry investors.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Crash: Why Did it Fall So Fast? (54% in 2022)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top cryptocurrency continues to plunge faster than traditional assets in 2022 amid deteriorating economic conditions.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Will Recover 1st?

| Adam Othman

The crypto winter continues. Which major token will recover first? Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Is This the End for Crypto?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:ETH) is in the midst of its worst crash in years. Is this the end?

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Cryptocurrency

The TSX’s 1st Crypto ETF Lost $500 Million in 1 Day

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s first crypto ETF lost $500 million is one day and is down nearly 58% year to date.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Scale Your Portfolio With This Crypto-Scaling Solution

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT) could be the scaling solution investors may not want to ignore in this bear market environment.

Read more »