Home » Investing » The 3 Top Large-Cap Stocks for TSX Investors

The 3 Top Large-Cap Stocks for TSX Investors

Have peace of mind by investing in top large-cap stocks during this market correction. Start researching BAM (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM)!

Posted by Kay Ng Published
| More on:
Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Large-cap stocks have been through the small- and medium-cap stage. So, these well-established companies typically have stable financial positions and earnings compared to young businesses. As a result, most of the time, these stocks aren’t cheap.

Right now, the market correction is the perfect opportunity to accumulate shares in quality large-cap stocks. Here are three top, large-cap stocks for TSX investors to research.

This large-cap stock is a no-brainer buy for TSX investors

Brookfield Asset Management’s (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) market cap stands at about $95 billion. It has more than a century’s experience in owning and operating real assets. By now, its operations spread across more than 30 countries with the support of about 150,000 operating employees. Its areas of expertise include infrastructure, renewable power, real estate, private equity, and credit assets.

The bottom line is that the company aims for long-term returns on investments of 12-15% per year, which it has achieved. This strong track record of returns attract capital, as investors come back for more outperforming long-term returns.

BAM has about US$725 billion of assets under management, over half of which it earns management fees. Other than management fees, BAM also earns performance fees for achieving certain criteria for its clients.

The market correction is a good time to ease into the undervalued stock backed by a wonderful business. The large-cap growth stock also yields over 1.2% to add to stockholders’ returns.

Another large-cap TSX stock you can count on

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is another large-cap TSX stock you can rely on. The market correction has triggered a rare +15% decline in the quality railway stock, making it relatively attractive.

Economic boom and bust do affect CN Rail’s earnings. However, its earnings have been pretty defensive even during bad economic times. The company has grown its earnings per share (EPS) at about 10.5% per year since 2004, while its 10-year EPS growth rate is about 9.6%.

The railroad stock is also a long-time Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that has paid an increasing dividend every year 1996. Its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 14.2%. It has a sustainable payout ratio and a large reserve of retained earnings to help protect its dividend.

At under $143 per share at writing, the stock yields just over 2%. CN stock trades at a discount of about 12% according to the current 12-month analyst consensus price target of $163.

Big Canadian bank stocks are also attractive

The Big Six Canadian bank stocks are also becoming attractive. Under a normal market, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) would be a steal providing a yield of 4.2%. So, it’s not a bad idea to start easing into TD stock for long-term investing and passive income. Its payout ratio is sustainable at about 43%.

Just keep in mind that because there’s an increased risk of a recession, the bank stock could feel more pressure over the next months. The Big Six Canadian bank stocks are solid long-term investments, though. A reasonable goal would be to accumulate shares at good valuations (like now) and start collecting growing dividend income while waiting for price appreciation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management Inc. CL.A LV and Canadian National Railway. Fool contributor Kay Ng owns shares of Brookfield Asset Management.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Dividend Aristocrats are excellent holdings for new and old investors with long-term financial goals.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks: 2 Industry Leaders to Own for 25 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay attractive dividends and have made some long-term investors quite wealthy.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Great TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks look cheap to buy for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 High-Yielding Canadian Stocks to Own Right Now

| Adam Othman

The recent dip in the stock market allows long-term investors to lock in high yields to generate decent passive income.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Steady Monthly Dividends

| Robin Brown

Some of the best TSX real estate stocks are incredibly cheap. Here are two that pay elevated monthly dividends right…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Parents: Here’s Every Credit and Benefit You Can Claim From the CRA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parents have it hard already, so make sure the CRA is doing everything for you by dishing out payments you're…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend-paying stocks have solid earnings base to support their payouts for decades.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Create a Million-Dollar TFSA With Just $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a TFSA, you can easily make a million-dollar portfolio by investing on a consistent basis in this…

Read more »