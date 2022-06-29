Home » Investing » XRP Lawsuit: Here’s Where We Stand Today

XRP Lawsuit: Here’s Where We Stand Today

The XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) lawsuit has been quiet for a while, but there are some new developments worth mentioning.

Posted by Andrew Button Published
| More on:
Coworkers standing near a wall

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s been pretty quiet on the XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) front lately. The SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs is still ongoing, but there haven’t been many new developments. The latest news related to the lawsuit was not a legal matter but a tangentially related story: Ripple’s pledge to go public if it wins the lawsuit. Apart from that, things have been slow. However, there have been some announcements from Ripple that tell us tantalizing things about its future after the lawsuit ends — whether it wins or not.

In this article, I will explore the latest from Ripple Labs on its legal battle and post-lawsuit plans.

Global expansion possible

The most recent announcement from Ripple pertaining to the lawsuit was a contingency plan for continuing should it lose the lawsuit. Ripple expects to win against the SEC, but it is making plans for life after a loss. In a statement, company executives said that they would shift their operations out of the U.S. if they lost.

In the event of a loss or an unfavourable settlement, Ripple would have to pay out money — potentially $1.3 billion worth plus interest. But the real headwind would be the increased regulation in the post-lawsuit period. The SEC’s suit isn’t just seeking $1.3 billion; it’s also seeking to have XRP regulated as a security. That latter factor could ultimately prove more costly than the payout, as it would create recurring costs that would grow larger and larger over time. Ripple would have fewer such costs in a more crypto-friendly country like, say, El Salvador. So, it is actively planning to move to such a country should operating in the U.S. become unfeasible.

IPO

Another post-lawsuit plan Ripple is working on is an initial public offering (IPO). Ripple has already sold its token to the public, now it wants to sell shares. If Ripple wins the XRP lawsuit, then it won’t have to worry about registering or filing disclosures for XRP itself. So, it may be capable of handling the regulatory burdens that come with selling shares. If XRP were to go public, the share offering would create cash inflows that the company could use to finance the development of the XRP blockchain, and services like RippleNet. So, it’s an exciting development for investors to keep an eye on.

Still no settlement

As we’ve seen, there are many possibilities for Ripple Labs and XRP post-lawsuit. If Ripple wins, it might go public; if it doesn’t, it may have a future in an overseas jurisdiction. Either way, Ripple’s leadership shows no signs of giving up. The company is still not settling with the SEC, which implies that it thinks it has a decent shot of winning at trial.

Foolish takeaway

The XRP lawsuit has been one of 2022’s biggest crypto developments. In a year mostly defined by a long bear market, XRP has given investors at least one cause for hope. If Ripple Labs wins the SEC lawsuit, then the crypto industry will be able to continue operating as it always has. So, traders may hope that the suit comes to a speedy and favourable close.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cryptocurrency

analyze data
Cryptocurrency

2 Tech Stocks That Benefit From the Decline of Crypto

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Crypto's bear market creates opportunities for traditional rivals like Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD).

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Cryptocurrency

How to Invest During a Crypto Winter

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO:BTC) bust could create opportunities for growth-hungry investors.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Crash: Why Did it Fall So Fast? (54% in 2022)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top cryptocurrency continues to plunge faster than traditional assets in 2022 amid deteriorating economic conditions.

Read more »

crypto, chart, stocks
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Will Recover 1st?

| Adam Othman

The crypto winter continues. Which major token will recover first? Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Is This the End for Crypto?

| Andrew Button

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:ETH) is in the midst of its worst crash in years. Is this the end?

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Cryptocurrency

The TSX’s 1st Crypto ETF Lost $500 Million in 1 Day

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s first crypto ETF lost $500 million is one day and is down nearly 58% year to date.

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Cryptocurrency

Scale Your Portfolio With This Crypto-Scaling Solution

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Polkadot (CRYPTO:DOT) could be the scaling solution investors may not want to ignore in this bear market environment.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Crash: 2 Tokens to Consider Buying Amid the Carnage

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top tokens I think could be worth a look during this crypto crash.

Read more »