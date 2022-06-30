Home » Investing » 2 Great TSX Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund During a Market Correction

2 Great TSX Stocks to Start a TFSA Retirement Fund During a Market Correction

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now to buy for a TFSA retirement portfolio focused on passive income and total returns.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investors who missed the big rally off the 2020 crash are getting another chance to buy top TSX stocks at cheap prices to start a TFSA retirement portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) trades near $124 per share at the time of writing compared to the 2022 high above $154. The current dividend yield is 4.5%, and more payout hikes should be on the way in the coming years.

Bank of Montreal has paid a dividend every year since 1829. The board increased the distribution by 25% late in 2021 and bumped it up another 4.5%, when the company announced the fiscal Q2 2022 results.

Looking ahead, Bank of Montreal should deliver solid revenue and profit growth. The bank is in the process of buying Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion in a deal that will give Bank of Montreal’s existing American subsidiary, BMO Harris Bank, a significant presence in the California market and add more than 500 branches to the U.S. business.

Near-term volatility in financial stocks could push the share price even lower, but BMO stock already appears undervalued at the current share price and offers an attractive dividend yield. Investors might consider buying a half position at this level and look to add on any further downside.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) operates oil pipelines, natural gas pipelines, natural gas storage, natural gas distribution utilities, and renewable energy assets.

The rebound off the pandemic lockdowns is driving domestic and international demand growth for oil and natural gas. Jet fuel, gasoline, and diesel fuel consumption is on the rise in Canada and the United States, as airlines ramp up capacity, commuters start returning to offices, and trucking companies deliver consumer goods. Enbridge transports oil from producers to refineries and then moves the end products to their storage destinations to be distributed by trucks to airports or service stations.

Enbridge also has an oil export terminal in the United States that it purchased last year. In addition, Enbridge is building new natural gas pipelines to deliver the commodity to liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities that ship the fuel to international buyers.

Enbridge is evaluating new opportunities in carbon capture and hydrogen hubs and continues to invest in renewable energy facilities. Finally, the natural gas distribution utility assets provide reliable and predictable cash flow to round out the overall asset mix.

The drop is the share price from $59 a few weeks ago to the current price of $55 gives new investors a chance to buy Enbridge stock on a decent dip and secure a 6.25% dividend yield for TFSA passive income or a portfolio focused on total returns through the use of a dividend-reinvestment strategy.

The bottom line on top stocks oversold dividend stocks to buy now for a TFSA

Bank of Montreal and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow over the coming years. The stocks look cheap right now and offer attractive yields for a buy-and-hold TFSA retirement portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

OSFI: Mortgage Arrears Only 0.15% Despite Rate Hikes

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The OSFI is happy with the low mortgage delinquency but remains worried over the impact of rising rates on Canadian…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Recession Worries? Try Buying These 2 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two safe dividend stocks if you are worried about your investment returns due to fears of…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Should You Be Holding Cash Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Holding cash might not be the best option for TFSA investors in 2022, but using surplus cash to purchase dividend…

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks With Yields of at Least 5% in a Bearish Market

| Sneha Nahata

By investing in these stocks, investors can earn reliable dividend yield of 5% or more.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Investors: 2 Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Own During a Recession

| Andrew Walker

These top defensive TSX dividend stocks look good to buy for a retirement fund during an economic downturn.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Out-Earn Inflation

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks can help you bridge the gap between expenses and income (created by inflation) by augmenting your primary income.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate in Canada: Is it on the Chopping Block Next?

| Adam Othman

The real estate sector on the TSX has started its recovery journey, but the real estate market in the country…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Self-Directed RRSP: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These two TSX dividend giants look undervalued today and should be solid stocks to buy for a self-directed RRSP focused…

Read more »