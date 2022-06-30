Home » Investing » Is Barrick Gold Stock a Hedge Against Inflation?

Is Barrick Gold Stock a Hedge Against Inflation?

Barrick Gold is among the largest gold mining companies globally. Is the stock a good bet amid rising inflation rates in 2022?

Posted by Aditya Raghunath Published
| More on:
Gold bullion on a chart

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Toronto-based gold mining company Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)(NYSE:GOLD) has been in the limelight lately, as the yellow metal gains momentum, as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. 

Gold has historically proven to be the best bet against inflation, as its prices tend to appreciate over the long run.  

ABX controls some of the best gold assets in the mining industry, with exploration interests in more than six countries. 

Rising Inflation and recessionary concerns

Global inflation rates have been on an upswing since 2021, as countries worldwide pumped money into the economy to limit the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Federal Reserve hiked its interest rates by 75 basis points last month — the most significant hike since 1994. This comes as U.S. inflation rates hover near 41-year highs, with the consumer price index up 8.6% year over year in May — the highest since 1991. 

The Bank of Canada is expected to follow suit, as Bay Street is betting on a 0.75% hike in the benchmark interest rates this month. The Canadian central bank hiked the benchmark overnight rate by 50 basis points earlier this month, which is in line with its quantitative tightening policy. 

In a decision statement, the Bank of Canada revealed, “The risk of elevated inflation becoming entrenched has risen. The bank will use its monetary policy tools to return inflation to target and keep inflation expectations well anchored.” Also, the central bank is prepared to act “more forcefully if needed” to curb the domestic inflation rate, which is currently at a three-decade high. 

Quantitative tightening and gold prices

Gold prices have dipped lately, as the aggressive rate hikes have strengthened the dollar. People are increasingly holding their money in the form of bank deposits to earn higher interests. The yellow metal prices hit a two-week low, as the safe-haven greenback strengthened. 

This does not mean it’s game over for gold, as increasing recessionary fears are causing investors to switch to gold. 

ABX raised its dividends to $0.20 per share in May, including a $0.10-per-share performance component. It reflects the company’s strong cash flows and stable cash balance. The performance dividend payout was distributed, as Barrick Gold ended Q1 with more than $500 million in cash on its balance sheet. 

Regarding this, ABX’s senior executive vice-president and CFO Graham Shuttleworth said, “Our strong operating performance and robust net cash balance has allowed us to provide an enhanced dividend to our shareholders … We believe this shows the benefit of the Performance Dividend Policy that we announced in February, including the guidance it provides to our shareholders on future dividend streams.”

The Foolish takeaway

Barrick Gold is on track to become one of the most valued gold and copper mining companies in the world. Analysts expect adjusted earnings to rise by 23.3% in the fiscal third quarter and 6.2% next year. Moreover, the stock is expected to witness more than 50% upside over the next 12 months, as analysts have a 12-month average price target of $36.20 for ABX.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should You Buy Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) Stock on the Pullback?

| Andrew Walker

Barrick Gold stock looks cheap right now, but is it a good buy at this level?

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Gold Stocks That Have Held Strong During a Chaotic 2022

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX gold stocks remain strong performers in 2022, notwithstanding the growing fears of a recession and rising inflation.

Read more »

TSX Today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 24

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite minor optimism in key global stock indexes, the TSX Composite could open on a flat note today, as commodity…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold During Any Market Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is still up year to date by 14%, whereas many continue to fall around it. Yet it…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks Now a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Gold stocks look cheap today. Is this the right time to buy?

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Inflation Is Hot This Year: Why Isn’t Gold Rising?

| Andrew Button

Gold isn't rising much this year. Neither are gold stocks like Barrick Gold (TSX:GOLD)(NYSE:ABX).

Read more »

energy oil gas
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 TSX Commodity Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can look to buy commodity stocks such as Barrick Gold and Nutrien to derive outsized gains in the…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

Can Gold Protect Your Portfolio From Stagflation?

| Puja Tayal

Aggressive interest rate hikes have put the U.S. at risk of stagflation. Your stock portfolio is losing money. Can gold…

Read more »