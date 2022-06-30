Home » Investing » Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High-Yield Passive Income

Pensioners: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High-Yield Passive Income

Retirees can now buy top high-yield dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Posted by Andrew Walker Published
| More on:
telehealth stocks

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The 2022 market correction is finally providing retirees and other investors focused on generating high-yield tax-free income with a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for a TFSA portfolio.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA) trades for less than $46 per share at the time of writing compared to $53 in early June. The drop over the past few weeks came about as investors unloaded everything connected to the oil and gas sector. Profit taking in the producers was expected, as oil and natural gas prices gave back some gains, but the selloff in the midstream stocks appears overdone.

Pembina Pipeline is a one-stop shop for energy producers who need to get their product to the market. The company operates pipelines, logistics, and natural gas gathering and processing businesses in Canada and the United States.

The company has a proven track record of growth driven by strategic acquisitions and organic projects. Pembina Pipeline isn’t afraid to make bold moves and most have worked out to benefit investors. The rebound in energy prices will eventually nudge producers to start investing more in production growth. This should drive increased demand for Pembina Pipeline’s services.

Management is using excess cash to reduce debt and buy back stock in 2022. Investors could see a nice dividend hike next year. At the current share price, Pembina Pipeline stock provides a 5.5% dividend yield.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) raised the dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 14 years, and investors should see the solid trend continue. Free cash flow is expected to increase by 2-10% in 2022, even as BCE spends heavily on capital projects. The company plans to connect an additional 900,000 building with high-speed fibre optic lines this year. BCE is also expanding its 5G mobile network. The investments provide customers with the broadband capacity they need across multiple platforms for work and entertainment.

BCE generates reliable cash flow and should see revenue growth emerge as a result of the fibre and 5G investments. The stock has been a top pick among retirees seeking reliable income for decades, and that should remain the case for the coming years.

Investors can now buy BCE stock on a nice dip. The shares trade for $63 at the time of writing compared to $74 in April. The business outlook hasn’t changed very much in two months to justify such a steep drop. BCE looks undervalued here and offers a 5.8% dividend yield.

This should be a good, defensive stock to add to the portfolio for investors who are concerned that a recession is on the way in the next couple of years.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Pembina Pipeline and BCE pay high-yield dividends and look attractive after the recent market correction. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Pembina Pipeline and BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

TSX Utility Stocks in Focus as Recession Talks Gain Steam

| Vineet Kulkarni

Though utilities offer subdued growth , they have unique advantages that none of the other sectors offer.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Fortis (TSX:FTS) Stock: A Solid Recession Buy

| Adam Othman

This Canadian Dividend Aristocrat is an excellent asset for investors seeking recession-resistant stocks for their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy After the Recent Correction

| Robin Brown

There are plenty of attractive opportunities after the recent TSX market selloff. Here are three safe dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Stocks for Beginners Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and healthy growth potential, these three safe stocks are excellent buys for beginners.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Market Correction: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top value stocks pay attractive dividends and look cheap to buy for a TFSA or RRSP focused on total…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

| Andrew Walker

These unloved TSX dividend stocks could deliver attractive returns in the back half of 2022.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

$20 Billion Telco Merger: More Concessions and Conditions Ahead?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The mediation process in the proposed telco merger could lead to more concessions and conditions before the competition watchdog grants…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stars to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns can now buy top TSX dividend stock with high yields at discounted prices.

Read more »