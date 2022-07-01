Home » Investing » 2 Dirt-Cheap Passive-Income Stocks to Buy in July

2 Dirt-Cheap Passive-Income Stocks to Buy in July

TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) and CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) are wonderful dividend-growth stocks for those seeking cheap passive-income plays.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

As the market correction continues, many passive-income stocks will see their yields continue to climb above their historical ranges. Although there may not be much relief in sight, with the TSX Index that could fall into a bear market in the second half of 2022, I think the risk/reward scenario is far better today than it was just a month ago.

Although it seems riskier to be a buyer for stocks and REITs today, it’s actually less risky to buy shares of a firm that sports valuation metrics on the lower end of the historical range. In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at two dirt-cheap passive-income stocks that may be worth scooping up this July, even if the markets can do no better in H2 2022.

Though younger investors may wish to pursue fallen growth stocks, I think higher-yielding names are a better way to dampen the hit of high inflation. Without further ado, consider shares of TC Energy (TSX:TRP)(NYSE:TRP) and CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI).

TC Energy

TC Energy is a well-run pipeline firm that serves Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Shares have come a long way since bottoming in 2020, but of late, the recent barrage of market volatility has caused shares to plunge into correction territory.

At writing, the shares of TC Energy trade at 20.1 times trailing earnings, with a well-supported 5.4% dividend yield. Undoubtedly, the past few weeks have been most unkind to the energy stocks. As a midstream player, TC Energy isn’t as sensitive to near-term fluctuations in energy prices. Given how volatile commodities can be, it’s the pipelines that passive-income investors should look to if they seek relative stability in this hailstorm of a market.

Indeed, not much has changed over the past few weeks when it comes to TC. It’s still a cash cow that will continue to reward shareholders with dividend hikes over time. Though TC doesn’t sport the highest dividend yield of all the pipeline plays, I think it’s hard to match TC in terms of dividend growth.

CN Rail

CN Rail is the iconic railway that we’re all familiar with. It’s a top component in many TSX mutual funds and ETFs. Though investors may have some exposure through such investments, I’d argue there’s a strong case for getting overweight the name, as shares continue to slump in anticipation of a drastic economic slowdown.

Sure, CN and the rails are pretty sensitive to the economy. With Canada’s GDP growth shrinking to a mere 0.3%, it seems like we’re going to flirt with a recession. Even in a worst-case scenario, CN Rail stock tends to bounce back quickly once the worst of the recession is in. And despite its economic sensitivity, CN Rail stock doesn’t fall nearly as much as broader markets because dip buyers know a recovery is inevitable, and CN tends to be one of the first firms to storm out of the gate.

With such a wide moat and new managers that could unlock long-term value, I’m staying bullish on the name while its dividend yield swells above 2% — the highest it’s been since the depths of the 2020 market crash.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway.

More on Dividend Stocks

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for TFSA investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Recession Fears: 3 Stocks to Stash Your Cash in

| Adam Othman

While gold is considered a safe bet during the recession, there are plenty of businesses that might be considered equally…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

Here are top dividend stocks at cheap prices for passive income and total returns.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

Holding Cash? It Might Be Time to Buy Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buying stocks instead of holding cash is one way to protect your finances from the effect of rising inflation.

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip? 2 Stocks That Got Unfairly Punished

| Adam Othman

Several high-quality Canadian stocks are insanely cheap today. Take a look at two unfairly punished stocks that should warrant a…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

Real Estate Investing in Canada: July 2022 Outlook

| Kay Ng

Housing sales have declined from rising interest rates, but prices are still stable. Also consider passive REIT investing for income.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

How TFSA Investors Can Turn $15,000 Into $270,000 for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

Investors now have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices to build a TFSA pension fund.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn $465/Month in Passive Income With These 3 Stocks

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks offer hands-off passive income, and if you pick the right stocks, you may also experience a bit of…

Read more »