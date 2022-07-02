Home » Investing » 3 Fantastic Stocks for Young Investors

3 Fantastic Stocks for Young Investors

You are never in a better position to be daring with your investment than early on in your life. But you can also leverage the value of time with safe and reliable investments.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of woman having fun in the street.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When it comes to investing, the best rule is to start as early as possible. The sooner you can start building your nest egg, the more time you will have to grow it to a desirable size. You can also take more risks as a young investor than you might as one nearing retirement, though time is still your best asset when you are a young investor.

And if you choose the right companies to hold for decades, you may have more capital for retirement than you initially hoped for, with minimal active portfolio management.

A utility company

Utilities are some of the safest investments there are. And if you invest in a utility stock like Hydro One (TSX:H), which has been steadily growing for almost four years and managed a swift recovery after the 2020 crash, you get to add more than just safety to your portfolio. The stock has risen roughly 70% in the last four years, or about 17.5% annually.

While this may not be a growth rate suited for a pure growth stock, it’s pretty sustainable in the long term. It also comes with healthy dividends and a decent 3.2% yield. If you are investing a small amount of capital in the company, you can still grow your stake over time by opting for the DRIP program.

If it keeps growing at a similar rate for the next three or four decades, you can experience remarkable capital appreciation.

A grocery store chain

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) is a Brampton-based business that has been around for a bit over a century and has now grown to become the largest grocery store chain in Canada. With over 2,400 stores across the country, it has penetrated the bulk of the local market.

The business model is quite diversified, and the second-largest business segment (health and wellness) is just as evergreen as the primary grocery business is.

Loblaw Companies stock has seen two major growth phases in the last three decades, and the current one, which has gone on for over a decade, has pushed the stock up about 300%. Averaged out, that’s roughly 30% capital appreciation a year.

At this rate, you may experience nine-fold growth in about three decades. You also get Loblaw’s growing dividend but modestly low yield.

An insurance company

Another diversified pick for your beginner stock portfolio would be Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF). It’s one of the most prominent names when it comes to life insurance in Canada, but that’s not what makes the company worth considering for your portfolio. It has a diversified business, with revenue coming from different business avenues and different geographies.

It’s also one of the few insurance stocks in Canada that have mostly gone up in the last decade, and even though the growth has been quite slow, its generous dividends make up for it. Not only is Sun Life a Dividend Aristocrat, but it’s also offering a juicy 4.66% yield right now, which makes it a good candidate for passive income.

Foolish takeaway

The three stocks can be excellent choices for young investors. If you are starting in your 20s or 30s, these are the kind of companies you can buy and forget in your portfolio. And given enough time, they can significantly contribute towards making your nest egg bigger for your retirement.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Investment Strategy That Works in a Higher-Rate Environment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market analysts say that dividend investing is back in style and a winning strategy in a higher-rate environment.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top 3 REITs That Are Yielding Over 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian real estate investment trusts such as Dream Industrial offer you the opportunity to benefit from a steady stream of…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 1 Top Dividend Stock Pick to Buy for Stagflation

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a great dividend stud to buy and hold through stagflationary, recessionary, or inflationary times.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Tax-Free Passive Income: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap to buy today for TFSA investors focused on passive income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Recession Fears: 3 Stocks to Stash Your Cash in

| Adam Othman

While gold is considered a safe bet during the recession, there are plenty of businesses that might be considered equally…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip and Own for 30 Years

| Andrew Walker

Here are top dividend stocks at cheap prices for passive income and total returns.

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

Holding Cash? It Might Be Time to Buy Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Buying stocks instead of holding cash is one way to protect your finances from the effect of rising inflation.

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip? 2 Stocks That Got Unfairly Punished

| Adam Othman

Several high-quality Canadian stocks are insanely cheap today. Take a look at two unfairly punished stocks that should warrant a…

Read more »