Home » Investing » The Alternative Way to Look at Any Recession

The Alternative Way to Look at Any Recession

Market down? Instead of losses, look for potential gains. This alternative way to look at any recession exposes a market full of opportunity.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market hasn’t exactly been stellar in 2022. So far, the post-COVID rally has puttered to a complete stop. Instead, the market has dropped over 11% year to date. The prospect of that correction shifting into a full-blown recession has some investors on edge. Fortunately, there’s an alternative way to look at any recession, and it’s not so bad.

The alternative way to look at a recession is better

Let’s take a moment to think about a recession from a different lens. Markets occasionally retreating is, unfortunately, part of the natural flow of the market. It’s what we do when the market is down that is important.

Market corrections and even recessions provide investors with incredible opportunities to invest in highly discounted stocks that would otherwise be priced much higher.

Two examples of this in the current market landscape are Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP).

Scotiabank is one of Canada’s big banks. In a rare break from its peers that focused on the U.S. market, Scotiabank focused its international efforts on Latin America. Specifically, Scotiabank targeted nations of the Pacific Alliance: Mexico, Columbia, Chile, and Peru.

Establishing a solid branch network in those markets has helped Scotiabank become a preferred lender throughout the region. It’s also helped to propel its international segment to new highs.

As of the time of writing, Bank of Nova Scotia is down by 14% year to date.

Turning to income, Scotiabank boats a juicy quarterly dividend that carries a yield of 5.14%. That welcome income stream makes Scotiabank a great alternative way to look at any recession.

Shopping time!

Shopify is another intriguing option to consider. The e-commerce behemoth surged under the pandemic, as consumers turned to online storefronts in place of physical stores. Now that markets are reopening, Shopify stock has reset to levels not seen since before the pandemic started.

So far, the stock has dropped a whopping 74% year to date. Also contributing to that dip are rising costs, interest rate hikes, and concerns over a potential recession.

Despite those genuine concerns, long-term investors should note that Shopify remains a stellar option to consider as a long-term investment. In fact, the long-term potential of the stock is still immense. This is definitely a stock to buy now as an alternative way to look at any recession for long-term gains.

Final thoughts

All investments carry some risk. That includes both Scotiabank and Shopify. Fortunately, both stocks offer great long-term potential that extends well beyond the current downturn. In my opinion, one or both of these stocks should be part of a well-diversified, long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in The Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Investing

Arrow descending on a graph
Energy Stocks

Why Did Oil Stocks Crash so Suddenly?

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks like Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) crashed dramatically last week. Here's why.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

3 Top ETFs Canadians Can Buy Amid a Bear Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend-paying ETFs allow investors to generate a stable stream of recurring income, making them ideal bets in a volatile…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying TSX Energy Stocks for TFSA Investors

| Vineet Kulkarni

TSX energy stocks will likely continue to beat broader markets!

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

3 Fantastic Stocks for Young Investors

| Adam Othman

You are never in a better position to be daring with your investment than early on in your life. But…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Investment Strategy That Works in a Higher-Rate Environment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Market analysts say that dividend investing is back in style and a winning strategy in a higher-rate environment.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

Are Energy Stocks Now Oversold?

| Andrew Walker

Energy stocks look oversold. Is now the best time to buy?

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The Top TSX Bank Stocks for Dividend Lovers in July 2022

| Kay Ng

Top TSX bank stocks are solid core holdings for passive income and long-term price gains. Accumulate shares in this correction!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Investing

Passive-Income Creation: 2 Top Picks to Consider Buying Today

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is one of many top picks in the high-yield REIT space following a brutal plunge.

Read more »