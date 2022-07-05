Home » Investing » 3 Real Estate Stocks to Track as the Market Tumbles

3 Real Estate Stocks to Track as the Market Tumbles

Different real estate stocks will slide (if they fall) differently as the market turns ugly, and tracking them to find the perfect opportunity to buy can be a smart move.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business people standing near houses models

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The real estate sector in Canada is going through a rough phase right now. From a slowdown in buying activity to massive price drops expected in the coming months, there are quite a few triggers ready to topple the real estate market in Canada.

And its impact will not remain isolated to the real estate assets. Associated businesses like residential REITs, real estate service companies, and other real estate businesses might also feel burnt.

However, not all these businesses will suffer the same way or even at the same time. And if you plan on buying real estate stocks at discounted prices, keeping an eye on different types of real estate stocks might help you buy them at the perfect discounted price.

A residential REIT

Interrent REIT (TSX:IIP.UN), with its focus on multi-family properties, is one of the few residential REITs in Canada, especially of this size. And it’s currently quite heavily discounted. The stock’s decline started way before the regulators in Canada began to take harsh measures to counteract the negative impact of inflation and reining in the rampaging housing market.

The stock has fallen over 35%, and the dividend yield has only jumped to about 2.85%. However, the discount is still worth buying, as the company is also quite heavily undervalued, and its capital-appreciation potential in a healthy bull market is quite decent. We have yet to see how far it falls along with the rest of the real estate market, but chances are that it has gone through the worst phase already.

A property management and essential services company

FirstService (TSX:FSV)(NASDAQ:FSV) is a giant in the property management industry. It has one of the largest portfolios of properties under management in North America and is also considered a leader in the virtual services space. The stock has mostly gone up since its inception, and the pace was only expedited after the pandemic.

The rapid post-pandemic growth triggered a correction, and so the stock, despite its residential focus, has been falling way before the current pressure on the market segment. In fact, it has started a slow journey towards recovery, which is a different pattern than most of the real estate sector is experiencing right now.

FirstService is also a generous Dividend Aristocrat and grower, but it’s the capital-appreciation potential of the company that attracts most investors. And if you can buy it at an even steeper discount than the one it’s currently offering, the return potential might be proportionally phenomenal.

A commercial real estate services company

If you are looking to track perhaps the least impact of the current real estate headwinds in Canada, Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI)(NASDAQ:CIGI) might be an interesting stock to track.

Not only does it focus primarily on commercial properties instead of the more distressed residential sector in Canada, but it also has an international reach, even though the bulk of the income/revenue comes from its domestic and U.S. operations.

Colliers also cast a wider service net. And even though it is discounted (about 25%), it seems more like the inevitable correction that came after a powerful growth phase post-pandemic rather than the market reacting to negative housing catalysts. The stock may fall further, giving you a chance to grab this powerful grower at a better discount.

Foolish takeaway

From tangible assets to stocks and funds, real estate investing in Canada can be considered a dynamic and, currently, a slightly risky endeavour right now. The momentum that propped up the market too high still hasn’t fully waned yet. And it’s too soon to see how long the real estate market will take to make a full recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC and FirstService Corporation, SV.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Generate $4,650 Annually in Tax-Free Dividend Income

| Aditya Raghunath

The benefits of the TFSA can be leveraged to create a stable stream of dividend income.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

How Defensive Is Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) With 40-Year-High Inflation?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top consumer staple stock is affected by rising fuel costs and inflationary pressures, although it remains a solid defensive…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, these three under-$20 stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy During Recession to Lock In a 6% Yield

| Puja Tayal

Make the most of the recession with dividend investing. You can buy stocks for a discount and lock in higher…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Put TFSA Cash to Work: Earn a Tax-Free Yield of at Least 5%

| Sneha Nahata

By investing your TFSA cash in these stocks, you can earn a reliable and high yield of more than 5%.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks remain dirt cheap for investors to consider picking up, with plenty of room for growth in essential…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Economists: 100% Chance of a Super Rate Hike in 9 Days

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The worries of homebuyers and homeowners will compound further if the Bank of Canada pushes through a super rate hike…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now and offer RRSP investors at shot at attractive total returns.

Read more »