Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Earn Passive Income With These 3 Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 3 Stocks

Are you looking for a way to earn passive income? You can do just that with these three stocks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

For many investors, the ultimate goal when it comes to stocks is to be able to build a reliable source of passive income. By doing so, they are able to supplement, or perhaps even replace, their primary income. That allows them to spend more time doing things that they’re passionate about. In order to do that, investors will need to build a large dividend portfolio. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that could help you get started.

One of the best dividend stocks around

When it comes to Canadian dividend stocks, Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) should always be one of the first stocks that comes to mind. This company provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Because utility companies tend to receive recurring revenue monthly, Fortis can take advantage of a steady and predictable business. For example, knowing how much revenue will come in next month will allow the company to better prepare for dividend raises.

Speaking of which, Fortis is listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. That means it has managed to increase its dividend distribution in at least five consecutive years. However, more impressively, this company comes in with the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada (47 years). That means that Fortis has been able to withstand many periods of economic uncertainty and continue to reward shareholders.

Another solid dividend company for your portfolio

If you already have Fortis stock in your portfolio, or decide it isn’t for you, then consider buying shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI). This company may be one of the most recognizable names in Canada. It operates nearly 33,000 km of track spanning from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Canadian National also operates in the United States, with track going as far south as Louisiana.

Another Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Canadian National holds a dividend-growth streak of 25 years. That makes it only one of 11 TSX-listed companies to achieve that milestone. Despite all those years of continued dividend raises, Canadian National’s payout ratio remains relatively low (37.7%). That suggests that the company could continue to comfortably raise its dividend in the coming years.

This stock’s dividend-growth rate is incredible

Although it’s important to choose companies that are able to increase dividends over time, investors should also consider how fast a dividend is growing. A failure to maintain a growth rate greater than the inflation rate will result in a loss of buying power over time. That’s why I believe passive-income investors should consider buying shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY).

If you’re unfamiliar with the company, it operates two business lines. The first is easyfinancial, which provides loans to subprime borrowers. Second is easyhome, which sells furniture and other home goods on a rent-to-own basis.

Since 2014, goeasy’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 34.5%. That greatly outpaces the inflation rate. If we use a conservatively estimate that the company can maintain a CAGR of 25% over the next five years, investors could be looking at a quarterly dividend of $4 per share. Although it’s tough to assume a company can keep growing at that pace, goeasy’s payout ratio of 32% puts it in a good position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Q3 2022: Higher Rental Rates!

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s rental market is tight, and renters could face serious financial strain because of the expected increases in rental rates.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

My Top Passive-Income TSX Stock to Buy in July

| Robin Brown

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) has become an infrastructure behemoth. Here's why it is my top passive-income stock to buy in…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Oversold TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors can buy top high-yield TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income of $718/Month the Uncomplicated Way

| Adam Othman

There are a lot of healthy dividend stocks with decent yields and stable payouts that can be used to generate…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend-Paying, Recession-Resistant Stocks to Buy in July

| Aditya Raghunath

Utility stocks such as Fortis and Hydro One may enable investors to derive steady gains in a market that is…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With the Longest Streaks of Consecutive Dividend Growth

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian dividend stocks have proven for decades to be some of the safest and most resilient businesses to…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their track records, steady cash flows, and high dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks are excellent buys for risk-averse…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

| Adam Othman

These two high-quality dividend stocks have been oversold and now trade for attractive valuations, boasting juicy dividend yields.

Read more »