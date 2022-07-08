Home » Investing » Market Correction: 1 Growth Stock I’d Buy Before a Recession

Market Correction: 1 Growth Stock I’d Buy Before a Recession

The market correction and a looming recession have created an opportunity to buy this growth stock at a discount and book a 40% rally.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Financial technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Economists warn of a global recession, as central banks increase interest rates to tame inflation. While a recession is yet to appear in the gross domestic product (GDP), it has already appeared in the consumer confidence index. A Harvard Business Review article stated that a recession drives companies towards new technologies. I compared the study’s findings with the stock performance of CGI Group (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) and found a positive trend. 

CGI is a growth stock I’d buy at every market correction. Here’s why. 

Correlation between a recession and digital transformation 

A 2018 paper on the 2008-09 crisis found that IT-related job postings surged in the U.S. cities hardest hit by the recession, as many companies increased their IT investment. Economists theorize that companies have an incentive to boost capacity in a booming economy. But in a slowing economy, companies have an incentive to optimize. Hence, they invest in technology. McKinsey senior partner Katy George stated that companies opt for digital transformation near a recession because 

  • Improved analytics helps management understand how the recession is impacting the business and identify opportunities for operational improvements;
  • It helps the management cut cost by automating tasks or adopting data-driven decision-making; and
  • It makes companies more agile and flexible in handling the uncertainty a recession brings. 

A recession pulls out inefficient players and favours the efficient players. Hence, you’ll see some companies grab a higher market share and emerge as market leaders after a recession.  

How will CGI benefit from a recession? 

CGI helps companies through their digital transformation by providing end-to-end services. For instance, CGI is offering an energy company change management and continuous process improvement services to help them deploy their strategy and energy transition plan. CGI is helping some companies modernize their legacy systems and subsequently manage the transformed environment. Its client base ranges from the government to manufacturing to utilities and health. 

CGI surveyed its client base and noted that nearly 80% of respondents plan to sustain or increase their IT budget next year, as macroeconomic pressures continue to expand. A majority of the IT budget is targeted at modernizing application portfolios.

CGI’s stock performance in the past economic crisis 

I looked at CGI’s stock price performance in past crises and found that the stock outperformed in most of them. During the 2008 financial crisis, CGI stock surged more than 78% between October 2008 and October 2010. This performance matches the findings of the above study that more companies invested in IT. 

CGI stock outperformed even in industry-specific crises. It surged more than 40% between October 2014 and April 2015 when the shale gas exploration reduced oil price from over US$100/barrel to US$65/barrel. This is because CGI caters to utilities. 

CGI stock also outperformed ahead of the United States-China trade war in 2018, which altered the technology supply chain. It surged 17% between April and July 2018, as it caters to the manufacturing and distribution sectors. The stock surged 60% during the pandemic rally, too. Unlike other tech stocks that crashed in the tech selloff, CGI fell less than 10%. 

Three reasons to buy CGI stock now

  • CGI stock has recovered slightly from the selloff that pushed it into the oversold category on June 16. This is a good time to buy the stock before it completes its 30-60% rally ahead of a recession.
  • CGI’s latest quarterly earnings show a healthy order book and an improved debt profile. The company took advantage of the record-low interest rate during the pandemic to reduce its net debt from over $3.5 billion to $2.7.3 billion.
  • It has $2.6 billion in cash reserve to fund operations. It is using the market correction to make strategic acquisitions for business expansion.

CGI has growth potential and strong fundamentals, making it the growth stock of choice before a recession. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV.

More on Tech Stocks

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Tech ETF I’d Buy in Bulk

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market correction has created an opportunity to benefit from a recovery rally of tech stocks. It’s time to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Load Up on This Top Bargain Before it’s Gone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock could triple in the next year, so don't wait for the market to rebound. Stop panicking and…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Is the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock is down 73% in the last year, yet its earnings prove its performance is strong. That makes…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Earn Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these four cheap tech stocks.

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy Amid the Market Selloff That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify stock continues to expand its business.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) Stock Stands Out Among Peers

| Vineet Kulkarni

CSU stock has fallen 10% this year while peer tech names have lost 40%.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

1 of the Most Intriguing Growth Stocks to Play a 2nd-Half Surge

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock has been obliterated, but as the enterprise tech firm looks to find its feet, investors may wish…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of variety and diversity regarding tech ETFs. You can stick to the mainstream ones or pick…

Read more »