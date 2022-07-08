Home » Investing » Market Correction: 1 Oversold Tech ETF I’d Buy in Bulk

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Tech ETF I’d Buy in Bulk

The 2022 market correction has created an opportunity to benefit from a recovery rally of tech stocks. It’s time to buy this oversold ETF.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The global stock market saw a correction in 2022, as the Russia-Ukraine war challenged the plans of central banks to pull back stimulus money through interest rate hikes. The virus stocks that bloomed during the pandemic lockdowns dropped in valuation in the tech stock selloff that began in November 2021. Nasdaq Composite Index lost almost 30% value in 2022. 

The Toronto Stock Exchange doesn’t have many tech stocks and is skewed towards finance and energy stocks. Hence, it outperformed Nasdaq and S&P 500 Index. But this performance won’t last long, as the global economy enters recession and the global oil supply eases. Hence, it is time to rebalance your portfolio. 

Rebalance your portfolio in the market correction 

The market correction changed the weightage of tech and energy stocks in the TSX and your portfolio. For instance, John invested $5,000 each in energy, tech, and bank ETFs at the start of 2021. After 18 months, the performance of three ETFs changed the portfolio weightage, and now his investments look as follows: 

  • Energy ETF has $11,600: 77% weightage 
  • Bank ETF has $5,872: 39% weightage
  • Tech ETF has $3,634: 24% weightage

Had John rebalanced his portfolio towards the end of 2021, he would have made a 17% profit from the tech ETF. But the energy ETF has more than offset the loss from tech ETF. It is time to book profit from energy and invest in tech as the latter is now oversold. This rebalancing will help you benefit from the golden rule of buying the dip and selling the rally. 

Energy stocks are near their cyclical highs and will correct as oil prices fall. But tech stocks enjoy secular growth trends of digitization, 5G, and e-commerce. The selloff has pushed many fundamentally strong stocks into the oversold category. They are back to their pre-pandemic level, removing the effect of the tech bubble burst. 

One oversold tech ETF to buy in bulk 

Canada doesn’t have many tech stocks. iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) is pretty much the only pure-play Canadian tech ETF trading on the TSX. Other tech ETFs are either exposed to Nasdaq or global tech stocks. The XIT ETF crashed 46% from its all-time high of $57.73 in September 2021. The ETF peaked in the tech bubble, fueled by stimulus money, tech IPO, and the crypto boom. When the tech bubble burst, the ETF returned to its pre-pandemic level of $32. 

This is the right time to buy the XIT ETF, as it is seeing an increase in buying. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures the direction of trades, reached 50 (a neutral zone) for the first time since April 2022, hinting that buying is returning. The ETF has strong growth potential for the 2030 decade. 

Four reasons to buy the tech ETF 

The XIT ETF’s top holdings are Constellation Software and Shopify, which have strong fundamentals and long-term growth. The selloff has corrected their stock price and brought it in sync with the fundamentals. 

The ETF’s third- and fourth-largest holdings are in Open Text and CGI, which help companies with the digital transition. The two could see a jump in orders, as companies tend to invest in technology during a recession to reduce costs. 

The ETF has high exposure to supply chain management software stocks that could recover as the global supply chain rebuilds.

It is the only Canadian ETF that can give you high exposure to Canadian market leaders in e-commerce, software, and crypto. 

Investor takeaway 

Market correction presents investors with the opportunity to rebalance their portfolios. The fear of a global recession has made it extremely risky to invest in small-cap stocks. A recession wipes inefficient companies and gives efficient companies scope to expand their market share. Large-cap stocks have a higher potential to withstand a recession, and the XIT ETF gives you exposure to market leaders in a cost-efficient manner. 

When the market is uncertain in the short term, ETFs are one of the safest ways to buy the dip, as it eliminates company-specific risk. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI GROUP INC CL A SV and Constellation Software.

More on Tech Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Load Up on This Top Bargain Before it’s Gone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock could triple in the next year, so don't wait for the market to rebound. Stop panicking and…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Is the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock is down 73% in the last year, yet its earnings prove its performance is strong. That makes…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Earn Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these four cheap tech stocks.

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy Amid the Market Selloff That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Jitendra Parashar

Shopify stock continues to expand its business.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) Stock Stands Out Among Peers

| Vineet Kulkarni

CSU stock has fallen 10% this year while peer tech names have lost 40%.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

1 of the Most Intriguing Growth Stocks to Play a 2nd-Half Surge

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) stock has been obliterated, but as the enterprise tech firm looks to find its feet, investors may wish…

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

3 Tech ETFs to Buy in 2022

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of variety and diversity regarding tech ETFs. You can stick to the mainstream ones or pick…

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Jumps 10% on Tuesday: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock made its highest single-day climb since last May. So, is it time to buy the stock?

Read more »