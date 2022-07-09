Home » Investing » Are Canadian Houses Getting Cheaper? Yes, But With a Catch

Are Canadian Houses Getting Cheaper? Yes, But With a Catch

House prices are coming down, but banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are charging higher interest rates.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian housing market is cooling off this year. Housing sales are way down already, and economists are slashing forecasts for the future.

On the surface, this seems like a departure from the norm. Canada’s housing market has been on fire for decades, a cooldown is not what we’re used to seeing. But on closer examination, we can see that we’ve been here before. If you’ve been following the Canadian housing market for some time, you’ve probably had the experience of reading a news headline that claims the housing market is down, only to discover in the article that prices are still up, despite sales volume declining. The upward march in Canadian house prices has seemingly been unstoppable. Even when sales go down, prices go up!

Is this time different?

Yes and no. While the average price of a Canadian home is down from February, the price, including interest, may not be. All-cash buyers are getting better deals now — for everyone else, the matter is more complicated.

House prices going down

First, let’s get the most obvious point out of the way.

Average house prices have been declining nation-wide. It’s not just a slowdown; it’s a real correction this time. In February, prices peaked at $816,000 nation-wide. By May, they were down to $711,000. That’s a $115,000 price decline, or 14% off the top. However, you need to keep a few things in mind:

  1. These are just national averages. Some provinces may differ.
  2. Oil prices are rising this year, which could lead to higher employment and more housing activity in oil-producing provinces.

In other words, although the national average is down, you may not yet be seeing bargains in your specific province. Additionally, there is one reason to believe that the true cost of housing hasn’t gone down even in provinces where listing prices have declined. This point merits a more detailed explanation, so I will explore it in more depth in the next section.

Interest rates going up

A big part of why house prices are going down this year is because interest rates are going up. Higher interest rates normally make goods cheaper or at least slow their appreciation. But the total cost, including financing, doesn’t necessarily go down.

Consider how the average person goes about buying a house. Their first step would be to go to a bank like CIBC (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) to see whether they qualify for a mortgage. If they qualified, they would start talking to real estate agents or maybe make direct contact with homeowners. Once they had a deal on their hands, they’d get a lawyer to handle the paperwork. Finally, they’d transfer the money to the seller.

It seems pretty straightforward. The problem here is the bank. Banks charge various interest rates for mortgages of different terms, and the rates are going up across all terms. If you walk into a CIBC branch on any day this year, you’ll likely be quoted an interest rate much higher than what you’d have been quoted in 2020. This year, we’re seeing mortgage rates as high as 5% — that’s $25,000 on a $500,000 house! You’d be paying less on a $600,000 house at 2020 interest rates. Banks like CIBC are aware of this, too, and may reject buyers who can’t afford these higher rates.

So, to answer the question we started with: are house prices lower this year than they were last year? Yes, but that doesn’t mean that they’re cheaper. When you have to borrow to make a purchase, price and cost are not the same thing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Simple TSX Stocks to Buy With $25 Right Now

| Kay Ng

By sticking with simple stocks, investors can make good returns and income while spending time doing other things they love.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

How Retirees Can Get an Extra $407.50 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

Retirees who receive Old Age Security pensions are searching for ways to generate tax-free passive income.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

Retirees: 1 Cheap TSX Dividend Stock for Big Passive-Income Payments

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock looks incredibly tempting for retirees looking to build wealth amid a market pullback.

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock: Worth the Risk?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO)(NYSE:CCJ) stock has been one of the top players in the exploding area of uranium stocks, but it remains…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These top defensive TSX stocks pay growing dividends for a TFSA focused on passive income.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Start Investing With These 3 Stocks

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in the stock market? Start investing by buying these three stocks!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Passive Income Monthly

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to earn passive income from top dividend stocks each month, here are three that offer the best…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a TFSA Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These top value stocks offer retirement investors high dividend yields and a shot at significant capital gains.

Read more »