Home » Investing » Got $500? Turn it Into $1,000 With These Under-$10 Stocks

Got $500? Turn it Into $1,000 With These Under-$10 Stocks

These three TSX stocks could very well double your money in the next year to come, thanks to dropping prices but strong earnings performance.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

There are plenty of TSX stocks that have fallen from grace during this market correction. Many have lost practically all of their share price compared to levels at the beginning of 2022. But there are still some gold mines to be found amongst the rubble.

Today, I’m going to focus on three TSX stocks all under $10. But as the market is still shaky, I’ll start out by saying each isn’t without risk. That’s why I’m only recommending putting about $500 towards these stocks for now. You can always buy more if you want to. But that way, you could see your shares double to $1,000, without going through sleepless nights.

WELL Health

First up of the TSX stocks, we have WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). WELL stock is down about 2% year to date, falling about 14% in the last three months alone. But the drop goes back even longer, as the world believed a vaccine would put the end to the pandemic and thus WELL stock. But that’s simply not the case.

Telehealth hasn’t gone anywhere, and WELL stock has therefore gone everywhere. It now offers healthcare technology and telehealth services across Canada, the United States, and internationally. It absolutely rakes in cash, even while going through all these acquisitions. Meanwhile, it continues to operate at a profit, recently reporting record revenue and adjusted EBITDA up 150% year over year. This is why analysts peg it at a target price of $8.73. That’s a potential upside of 178% as of writing among TSX stocks.

Goodfood Marketplace

Another popular stock during the pandemic was Goodfood Marketplace (TSX:FOOD). And just like WELL stock, it too received a huge blow. Shares climbed to double digits before falling to where they are now at about $1.50. And it’s clear why. Vaccinations allowed Canadians to go back and purchase food, without relying on Goodfood stock. Furthermore, inflation and interest rates rising has left many cutting back. And that means cutting out expensive services like meal kit companies.

Still, we’re going through a down period among TSX stocks that is likely to turnaround. There could indeed be a huge future for Goodfood stock. But right now, I wouldn’t be as optimistic that it would go back to those double digits. Even still, it could very well reach its price target of $3.08 per share. That would represent a potential upside of 105% as of writing. And with earnings around the corner, we could be in for a boost soon.

Storage Vault Canada

For something a bit more stable for your TSX stocks, I would look to Storage Vault Canada (TSX:SVI). Storage Vault continues to see shares climb, as the company hedges its bets with the growing e-commerce industry. Small businesses continue to use the company to store their products. But storage also will never go out of style, as everyone needs it eventually whether it’s from downsizing or even divorce.

But the company also has future plans of growth. It’s upgraded its online options and is even investing in solar panels for its new acquisitions. While analysts don’t see it doubling necessarily in the next year, it could very well double soon given its growth trajectory. Shares are down 18% year to date but up 129% over the last five years. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 18%!

Bottom line

Each of these TSX stocks could double your money in the year to come or perhaps just a bit longer. But again, I would recommend two things. First, do not put everything down on just one of these stocks but perhaps something like $500. And second, never invest in something you don’t understand. Make sure to do your own research to see whether these stocks fit within your own long-term goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goodfood Market Corp and WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool recommends Goodfood Market Corp.

More on Tech Stocks

Growth from coins
Tech Stocks

Plan to Invest for 3-5 Years? Earn Solid Returns With These Cheap Growth Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These cheap TSX stocks have solid growth potential and could deliver superior returns for patient investors.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA Money: Opt for Selective Buying and Accumulate 2 Oversold Stocks  

| Sneha Nahata

Selectively buying high-growth stocks on correction and holding them in your TFSA could generate solid tax-free gains in the long…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

| Adam Othman

Gaining exposure to time-tested indices through relatively low-cost ETFs and holding them long term is one of the easiest ways…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Growth Stock I’d Buy Before a Recession

| Puja Tayal

The market correction and a looming recession have created an opportunity to buy this growth stock at a discount and…

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

Market Correction: 1 Oversold Tech ETF I’d Buy in Bulk

| Puja Tayal

The 2022 market correction has created an opportunity to benefit from a recovery rally of tech stocks. It’s time to…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Load Up on This Top Bargain Before it’s Gone!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock could triple in the next year, so don't wait for the market to rebound. Stop panicking and…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

Why Lightspeed Stock Is the Best Bargain on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) stock is down 73% in the last year, yet its earnings prove its performance is strong. That makes…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Earn Superior Returns

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, I am bullish on these four cheap tech stocks.

Read more »