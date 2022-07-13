Home » Investing » 5 of the Oldest Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

5 of the Oldest Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

Stocks with a long track record of performance, such as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, are some of the best to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
Golden crown on a red velvet background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Finding stocks with a long track record of performance is one of the best ways to identify high-quality businesses. So, when companies consistently increase their dividends annually for years and even decades, such as those on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats list, they’re certainly some of the best stocks to consider buying.

In this market environment finding businesses that can withstand a potential recession and even increase their dividends through these economic periods are, without a doubt, some of the best investments to make.

And of the nearly 90 stocks on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats list, here are five stocks with some of the longest track records of dividend growth.

There are plenty of utility stocks on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats list

It’s well known that utility stocks are some of the safest and best dividend growth stocks you can buy. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many of the stocks with the longest streaks of dividend increases are utility stocks.

Of all the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, three of the very oldest include Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and ATCO (TSX:ACO.X), which partly owns Canadian Utilities. In total, these companies have increased dividends consistently for 50, 48, and 28 years, respectively.

One of the reasons why utility stocks are such reliable investments is that they are highly defensive. First and foremost, the services they offer are essential, and therefore demand doesn’t fluctuate much whether the economy is growing or contracting. Furthermore, these assets are regulated by the government.

And because the cash flow they earn is so predictable, they are some of the least-volatile stocks you can own. Therefore, if you’re looking to find high-quality Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to buy in this environment, there are plenty of top utility stocks for investors to consider.

A top industrial stock

In addition to utility stocks, one of the longest-standing companies on the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats list is Toromont Industries (TSX:TIH). Toromont is a major equipment and machine supplier to several industries, including mining, construction, marine, and more.

Furthermore, in addition to being diversified by industry, it’s also well diversified by geography as well as business operations. For example, in addition to selling machinery and equipment, it also owns installation businesses, rental businesses, repair and maintenance businesses, and more.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Toromont has paid a dividend for over 50 years and has increased it for 32 consecutive years now.

In addition, since 2010, the dividend has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 14%, an exceptional pace. Therefore, if you’re looking for the best Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to buy, Toromont is certainly a top candidate.

Banks make excellent dividend-growth stock

In addition to Toromont and the utility stocks, the other of the five longest-standing Dividend Aristocrats is Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB).

Canadian banks, in general, have always been some of the safest and most resilient stocks you can buy, especially if you’re investing for the long haul. So, the fact that a bank stock makes the list is not surprising.

Today, Canadian Western Bank offers investors a yield of roughly 4.9%, and its dividend has a payout ratio of just about 30%. Furthermore, in the last five years, its dividend has increased by an impressive 29%.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality dividend-growth stocks to buy, there are several top bank stocks like Canadian Western to consider now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FORTIS INC.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Wait-and-See for Homebuyers: GTA Home Sales Fall 41.4%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s housing market is starting to cool, because increasing borrowing costs are forcing homebuyers and sellers to play a waiting…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Here are three TSX dividend stocks that can boost your passive income in a TFSA!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Beat Back Inflation and Interest Rates With 1 Passive-Income Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation continues to rise, and interest rates are up another 100 basis points. So, get greedy and fight it back…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs to Take Advantage of the Currently Discounted Markets

| Adam Othman

If you are unsure about finding the right discounted stock in the current rough and uncertain markets, you can bet…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks for TFSA Investors as Recession Fears Rise

| Vineet Kulkarni

Did you make your TFSA contribution of 2022?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

No-Sweat Option: Earn Passive Income to Deal With 7.7% Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can prevent the value of their money from eroding due to rising inflation by creating passive income from their…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks on Sale to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

RRSP investors are getting another chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks Canada: 2 Safe Passive-Income Picks for Your RRSP

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Hydro One (TSX:H) are dividend heavyweights that can help RRSP investors navigate the recession.

Read more »