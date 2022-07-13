Home » Investing » Oil Drops Below $100: What Now?

Oil Drops Below $100: What Now?

Oil prices have dropped but oil stocks like Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) could be undervalued still.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pipes in an oil field

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The oil market has finally turned. Crude oil prices have dropped below $100 in recent days. This has significant consequences for the global economy and for Canadian oil investors. Here’s a closer look at this trend in the energy market and what could lie ahead. 

Oil prices dropping

At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at US$95.7 per barrel. That’s 21% lower than last month. Meanwhile, Brent crude has dropped from US$123 to US$99 over the same period. 

This dip has come as a surprise to many. Some experts believe the dip is temporary. Global supply and production of oil are still remarkably tight and oil prices could rebound soon. Others believe there’s demand destruction from a potential recession that could put the market into balance sooner than expected. 

What comes next?

Oil prices have dropped in every previous recession. If we face another recession now, there’s a chance oil could remain under pressure. This means several oil stocks could see lower earnings ahead. However, there is a chance that some oil stocks have already priced in these risks. 

Oil stocks 

The sudden dip in oil prices has put pressure on oil stocks. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ), for instance, has lost 28% of its value since late May. However, this drop seems unjustified. 

CNQ stock was already undervalued before the recent dip in oil prices. Now, after the 28% correction, it’s trading at just 7.86 times earnings per share. That could mean that the upcoming recession and a deeper dive in energy prices may already be priced in

Analysis by Eric Nutall indicates that CNQ would earn a free cash flow yield of roughly 15%, even if WTI drops to US$70. If oil remains at current levels, free cash flow could be much higher! 

CNQ expects to use much of this excess cash flow to pay down debt. Management expects to reduce net debt from $13 billion to $8 billion by early 2023. After that, most of the cash flow will be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks. The stock already offers an attractive 4.8% dividend yield. 

Other major oil producers are in a similar position. They should see significant cash flows, even if the price of oil drops further. The industry is set to reduce debt significantly this year and reward shareholders handsomely next year. These rewards could be higher than expected if the energy crisis persists despite the economic downturn.

Put simply, oil stocks should be on your radar if you’re looking for a safe haven. 

Bottom line

Energy prices are off their peak and could be heading lower. However, the downturn and recession seem to be priced in already. Oil stocks are undervalued even in the worst-case scenario. Keep an eye on this sector. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES.

More on Energy Stocks

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Is it Time to Buy This Value Stock?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

As a value stock that's extremely cheap, Suncor stock offers investors strong cash flows and dividends to reward them for…

Read more »

TSX Today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 13

| Jitendra Parashar

Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and the U.S. inflation data are likely to keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Now’s the Time to Sell Suncor Energy and Buy This Top TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) stock fell 22%, as fears of recession rose. Is it time to sell and buy other stocks…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and the producers could be at risk of considerable downside if oil falls below US$70.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Oil Stocks: The Dividends Don’t Lie

| Andrew Button

Oil stocks have been volatile this year, but Cenovus Energy's (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) 200% dividend hike doesn't lie.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is MEG Energy Stock a Buy After its Recent Dip?

| Jitendra Parashar

I find MEG stock attractive, as the energy company continues to make significant progress on improving its debt position and…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Energy Stocks

These 3 Stocks Doubled in the Past Year: Can They Do it Again?

| Andrew Walker

The market pullback is giving investors another chance to buy top-performing energy stocks at attractive prices.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Oil Stocks With Top-Notch Dividends

| Adam Othman

Investors looking for high-yielding dividend stocks might want to add these two energy stocks to their self-directed portfolios.

Read more »