It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

Parex Resources (TSX:PXT) is a standout in the Canadian energy sector and offers a rare mix of high dividend yield, robust fundamentals, and significant upside potential. Trading at valuations not seen in years, the Canadian stock’s combination of strong financial performance and operational stability makes it a compelling buy for value and income investors alike. Let’s get into why.

Strength and dividends

To begin with, Parex’s forward annual dividend yield is a remarkable 10.2%, with the most recent quarterly dividend set at $0.385 per share. This high yield is not only competitive but also a testament to the company’s commitment to shareholder returns. The dividend payout ratio of 44.3% indicates that the company generates sufficient cash flow to sustain and potentially grow these payouts without overextending its financial resources. This consistency is further underscored by a history of reliable dividend payments.

When it comes to valuation, Parex appears significantly undervalued relative to both its historical levels and industry peers. The Canadian stock is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.2 and a forward P/E ratio of 8. These figures are well below the average for comparable companies, signalling that the stock may be overlooked by the market. In addition, its price-to-book ratio of 0.55 highlights a substantial discount, offering investors a chance to acquire shares at less than their intrinsic value based on the company’s assets.

Financially, Parex is in excellent health. As of the third quarter of 2024, the Canadian stock had $147.5 million in cash and just $35.7 million in debt, translating to an impressively low debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8%. This minimal leverage provides significant operational flexibility and reduces risk during periods of market volatility. Furthermore, its operating cash flow of $696.3 million and levered free cash flow of $233.6 million underscore its ability to fund dividends, reinvest in operations, and weather economic challenges.

Consistency remains key

Operationally, Parex has been consistent and resilient, even in a challenging market environment. The company reported average production of 47,569 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for Q3 2024, supported by successful drilling at the Capachos block. Based on strong performance and operational efficiencies, Parex increased its full-year 2024 production guidance to 49,000–50,000 boe/d, thus reflecting its ability to execute effectively on its growth strategy.

Despite a quarterly revenue decline of 18.1% year-over-year in Q3 2024, Parex managed to maintain an operating margin of 45% and a profit margin of 22.8%. These metrics highlight the Canadian stock’s operational efficiency and ability to generate strong profitability, even during downturns. Quarterly earnings growth declined by 45.1% year-over-year. Yet this is largely due to temporary factors in commodity pricing rather than structural issues with Parex’s business.

From a long-term perspective, Parex’s disciplined capital allocation strategy and low-cost structure position it for sustainable growth. The Canadian stock has historically demonstrated its ability to generate significant shareholder value, primarily through efficient operations and strategic investments in high-potential projects. Its return on equity (ROE) of 13.8% and return on assets (ROA) of 13.7% show management’s ability to deploy capital effectively.

Foolish takeaway

Parex stock is a textbook example of a Canadian stock with strong fundamentals and a compelling valuation. Its combination of a high dividend yield, robust balance sheet, and clear path to growth makes it an excellent choice for investors seeking value and income in the energy sector. With its stock price trading at multi-year lows and a promising operational outlook, Parex stands out as a strong buy, especially for those looking to capitalize on an undervalued gem in the market.