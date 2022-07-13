Home » Investing » The Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Top TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

If you have $5,000 just sitting there, I would highly recommend considering any of these three TSX stocks during this downturn.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Motley Fool investors have likely been looking at the TSX today with a horrid mix of glee and terror. On the one hand, there are so many opportunities. But which ones? And after another rate hike by the Bank of Canada, how long could this turmoil last?

But what we always recommend here at the Motley Fool is to think long term. And it’s in this vein that I will be discussing three TSX stocks for your consideration. If you have $5,000 right now, these companies are the ones I would consider buying and holding for a decade or more.

The safe option

The Big Six banks continue to fall by a dramatic degree thanks to rate hikes. However, if you look at the history of each of them, the banks manage to rebound to pre-fall prices within a year. Why? It’s due to provisions for loan losses. Even after the pandemic, the banks didn’t need to take out those provisions and are set up even should we fall into a recession.

With that in mind, I would look to the best grower of the Big Six and consider Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD). Among the bank TSX stocks, TD stock trades at its lowest levels in the last year at about $79 as of writing. That comes to trade at just 9.82 times earnings, meaning you can lock in the highest dividend we’ve seen in a while at 4.35%.

And TD stock is a fantastic choice for a few reasons. It offers clients a wide range of loan options, do-it-yourself banking to save on cash, growth in the United States, and major credit card partnerships. Shares of TD stock climbed 192% in the last decade, even after the recent fall. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%! A $5,000 investment could therefore be worth $14,518 in the next decade, without including dividends.

A tech buy

Yes, you could certainly buy one of the big tech companies right now. But if you’re willing to take on a bit of short-term uncertainty, I’m fairly certain Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD) will be one of your favourite TSX stocks in the next decade.

Lightspeed stock climbed to all-time highs last September, before falling after a short-seller report. Since then, the fall in tech stocks hit the company hard. But its acquisitions are up and running, and its point-of-sale system is operating at far higher levels now that pandemic restrictions have eased. Once e-commerce recovers, it will be operating at full capacity, edging towards major profitability.

So, yes, Lightspeed stock is still down 80% since those highs in September. But the fall is far over what it should be, as with many tech stocks. So, it’s one of the TSX stocks you can pick up today for a steal and hold for a decade to see massive growth.

A stable industry

There are certain sectors that just do well no matter what. One of those industries is infrastructure. No matter what, we need power and sewers and the day-to-day necessities that you take for granted. And it’s why Polaris Infrastructure (TSX:PIF) is a strong purchase.

Even in a recession, infrastructure remains steady, and Polaris stock is no exception among these TSX stocks. Further, it’s one of the TSX stocks doing really well right now, up 23% year to date. That’s thanks to its focus on renewable energy infrastructure. This certainly won’t change in the next decade, where the world continues to commit to clean energy solutions.

Shares of Polaris are up 56% in the last five years for a CAGR of 9.34%. While it’s had some hiccoughs the last decade, it’s likely to stabilize with this new focus on renewable energy. So, Motley Fool investors could see their $5,000 investment turn into $12,227 in just five years!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Lightspeed Commerce and TORONTO-DOMINION BANK. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Polaris Infrastructure Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce.

More on Investing

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 ETFs to Take Advantage of the Currently Discounted Markets

| Adam Othman

If you are unsure about finding the right discounted stock in the current rough and uncertain markets, you can bet…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

2 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks give investors low-risk exposure to global real estate.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks for TFSA Investors as Recession Fears Rise

| Vineet Kulkarni

Did you make your TFSA contribution of 2022?

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

How to Invest in the Stock Market Amid a Recession

| Aditya Raghunath

A recession is inevitable. So, how do you invest during times of uncertainty and extreme volatility?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

No-Sweat Option: Earn Passive Income to Deal With 7.7% Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can prevent the value of their money from eroding due to rising inflation by creating passive income from their…

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Bank of Canada Raises Rates by 1%: What Now?

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Interest rates are rising, as the Bank of Canada tries to tackle inflation. Keep an eye on Canadian Natural Resources…

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

Dollarama: 1 of the Few Canadian Stocks to Buy That Can Benefit From Inflation

| Daniel Da Costa

As inflation continues to surge in Canada and the U.S., Dollarama is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in a Recovery

| Puja Tayal

A recession is a time to buy stocks that can wait through a downturn and make a strong comeback when…

Read more »