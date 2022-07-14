Home » Investing » TFSA Users: 3 Stocks With Yields up to 6%

TFSA Users: 3 Stocks With Yields up to 6%

Thanks to the market-wide discounts, many healthy dividend stocks are currently offering unusually high yields compared to their past numbers.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

When you have to start a passive income, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the most realistic and practical option. In an RRSP, you can grow the size of your holding through DRIP or accumulate cash for other investments. In non-registered accounts, the CRA will take a big bite out of your dividend earnings.

This leaves TFSA as the best place to stash your high-yield dividends so that you can augment your income.

And if your threshold for high yield is 6%, three companies should be on your watchlist.

An energy giant

The energy sector is finally normalizing after an impressive bullish run, and with the discounted stocks comes the added bonus of a slightly beefed-up yield. This makes companies like Keyera (TSX:KEY), with its juicy 6.4% yield, an attractive buy. The stock is currently available at a 15% discount, and it’s almost fairly valued.

As one of the largest midstream players in Western Canada, Keyera has a decent competitive edge, but it hasn’t allowed the stock to outperform the sector. Like most of the energy sector, Keyera’s stock started sliding down in 2015.

And now that the post-pandemic growth momentum is over, the stock’s chief offering is its dividends, an area where it shines. It offers monthly distributions and has sustained and grown its dividends for years, despite high payout ratios.

A mortgage company

First National (TSX:FN) is a leader in Canada’s non-bank mortgage lender market segment. It issues commercial and residential mortgages and has an impressive network of brokers. The stock is currently available at a 33% discount from its recent peak and a 20% discount from its pre-pandemic (2019) peak.

This price point and the current undervaluation make this stock attractive for more than just its dividends. When the market stabilizes after the expected 2023 recession and starts growing, despite the higher interest rates, there is a strong probability that it will offer growth similar to its pre-2019 peak growth. It was uneven, but it pushed the value of the company up over 170% in seven-and-a-half years.

The growth potential would improve alongside the size of the discount you can grab. And if you can buy it lower, you can lock an even more impressive yield than the current 6.7%. It also stands out as a Dividend Aristocrat.

A financial holding company

Another dividend aristocrat currently offering a yield above 6.1% is Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO). The stock is trading at a 9% discount from its pre-pandemic peak and is currently undervalued. It might not be a very strong buy from a capital-appreciation perspective. Still, you can significantly improve the growth potential of this holding by buying it as low as possible.

The company operates in three major markets — Canada, the U.S., and Europe, through four subsidiaries. And as a holding company, it has an extensive reach: Over 30 million customers and about $2 trillion in assets. The company itself is mostly owned by the Power Corporation of Canada, which has about a 70.5% stake in it.

Foolish takeaway

The three stocks can help you start a decently sized passive income from your TFSA. If you invest $15,000 in each of the three dividend stocks, you can start a monthly passive income of about $240. That’s a decent enough amount considering you would only use about 55% of a fully stocked TFSA to start this income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KEYERA CORP.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Alert: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Investors to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale for TFSA investors seeking attractive passive income.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien (TSX:NTR) a Strong Buy After Promising to Step Up?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap stock and prominent crop nutrient producer is a strong buy following its promise to step up and ensure…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Hikes Interest Rate 100 Basis Points

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Bank of Canada surprised economists by raising the interest rate by 100 basis points, but there's still a way…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks to Secure a 5% Yield Amid Volatility

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn a secured yield of at least 5% amid volatility by investing their surplus cash in these high-yield…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Buy These 3 Safe Canadian Stocks Amid Rising Volatility

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable financials and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks would be ideal buys for beginners.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for $455 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for somewhere to bring in cash while you wait for the market to rebound, these three are…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

5 of the Oldest Canadian Dividend Aristocrats

| Daniel Da Costa

Stocks with a long track record of performance, such as Canadian Dividend Aristocrats, are some of the best to buy…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Dividend Stocks

Wait-and-See for Homebuyers: GTA Home Sales Fall 41.4%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s housing market is starting to cool, because increasing borrowing costs are forcing homebuyers and sellers to play a waiting…

Read more »