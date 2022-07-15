Home » Investing » 2 Value Stocks With Huge and Visible Growth Potential

2 Value Stocks With Huge and Visible Growth Potential

Two value stocks are buying opportunities because of the huge and visible growth opportunities in their respective businesses, despite rising inflation.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The consumer discretionary sector is doing better than the frontrunner, energy, in the current market downtrend. Its 2.21% advance in five days is surprising considering the inflationary pressures on consumers. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a standout, while Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR), or RBI, is preparing for massive expansion.

Investors should consider including one or both value stocks in their buy lists. Huge and visible growth opportunities are ahead for the value retailer and operator of quick-service restaurants.

Compelling value

Dollarama believes that its extensive store network (1,431) in convenient locations, whether in metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities, and small towns in Canada, provides customers with compelling value. Dollarcity, where it has a 50.1% ownership stake, is also the fastest-growing value retailer in Latin America.

On the strong financial results to start fiscal 2022, Dollarama’s president and CEO, Neil Rossy, said, “Our strong performance across key metrics in the first quarter reflects the relevance of our business model and positive consumer response to our value proposition in a high-inflation environment.”

In the three months ended May 1, 2022, total sales, operating income, and net earnings increased 12.4%, 24.5%, and 28.1%, respectively, versus Q1 fiscal 2021. Management noted the double-digit increase in customer traffic following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across the country. The demand for affordable, everyday consumables, and seasonal goods was also strong.

Rossy added further, “Mindful of the challenging environment in which we are operating, we will continue to rely on the levers at our disposal to mitigate ongoing supply chain and cost pressures, while providing consumers with the best relative value on the market.”

Dollarcity’s net earnings for the period from January 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022, increased 155.9% to $8.7 million versus the same period in 2021. The locations of the 358 stores are scattered in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Peru. Dollarama’s market cap stands at $22.49 billion. It currently trades at $76.47 per share and pays a modest 0.27% dividend.

Growth via global expansion

RBI acknowledges that supply chain disruptions and a decline in traffic from pre-pandemic levels are major threats to the business. However, management sees a huge opportunity for all its brands to grow worldwide via an expansion in existing markets and entry into new markets.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many thought the restaurant industry would be hard-pressed to recover. The $30.57 billion parent company of three iconic quick-service restaurant brands defied the gloomy expectations of most investors. Recovery was swift after the share price sunk to as low as $39.24 on March 18, 2020. The year-end closing price was $77.19, or 96.7% higher than its COVID-low.

RBI expects Tim Hortons to drive growth further. Apart from the newly formed master franchise joint-venture partnerships for the brand in Mexico and Spain, management plans to capitalize on the expansion opportunity in India. Overall, the company remains optimistic about the growth potential for the three brands over the long term. At $67.13 per share, the stock pays a juicy 4.23% dividend.        

Thriving businesses

The respective businesses of Dollarama and RBI could thrive, notwithstanding rising inflation. Foot traffic and sales growth in the value retailer should remain robust. Expect frugal customers to patronize affordable value meals of quick-service restaurants.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International Inc.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

1 Future Dividend King to Buy in This Bear Market

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) is a top utility stock that is well on its way to becoming Canada’s first Dividend King…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can buy top TSX dividend stocks with high yields at cheap prices today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks could boost your passive income and strengthen your portfolio.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now!

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to grow your passive-income stream in this environment, here are two of the best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

House Key And Keychain On Wooden Table
Dividend Stocks

3 Industries to Watch as the Real Estate Prices Drop in Canada

| Adam Othman

The real estate sector overlaps with many other sectors and industries, and a drastic shift in it will also impact…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats: The Best Stocks for Beginners

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Dividend Aristocrats like BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) should be on every beginner's radar.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Dividend Stocks

Economist: A Small Window to Ease Rate Hikes Is Open

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An economist believes the Bank of Canada has a small window to ease rate hikes before pushing Canada to a…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: It’s Time to Buy These Value Stocks for Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

The stock market dipped 2%, as the Bank of Canada hiked its interest rate by 100 basis points. It’s time…

Read more »