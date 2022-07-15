Home » Investing » Uncertainty in the Telecom Sector: 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Uncertainty in the Telecom Sector: 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on

The Canadian telecom sector is going through a transformative phase right now, and the resulting sector might be even more consolidated or competitive.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
TELECOM TOWERS

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The telecom sector in Canada is going through a transformation right now. The proposed merger of Rogers Communication (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) and Shaw Communication (TSX:SJR.B)(NYSE:SJR) was going to make the already consolidated sector even smaller.

There are already concerns about the absence of adequate competitiveness in the telecom sector, and the merger would only aggravate the situation.

But the proposed $26 billion merger is currently in jeopardy. There is nothing concrete, but even enough doubt in the market can hurt the stocks of the two companies involved. And enough price decline may trigger a revision of the price and cause severe issues with the proposed deal.

The second-largest telecom company

Rogers is the second-largest telecom company in the country by the number of subscribers and the third-largest by market cap. It’s also one of the best 5G stocks in Canada, with far more market penetration than the other two telecom giants. And if the merger goes through, it will become far more formidable.

However, Rogers’s technical problems might cast a shadow over the deal. The outage a few days ago, which left millions of Canadians unconnected, dealt a serious blow to the company. The company will credit its customers for the financial equivalent of about five days of service, which may become a significant sum. The stock also fell over 7%.

The outage has also forced many people to think that more competition in the Canadian telecom sector might solve such problems. And if the Competition Bureau takes on that perspective, it may hinder the deal.

The fourth-largest telecom company

As the company to be acquired, Shaw’s future is currently tied to Rogers, and any headwinds that Rogers might suffer from can also impact Shaw. Shaw’s stock fell even harder over the same period than Rogers, which might indicate that its investors will be slightly quicker to lose confidence in the company if the deal doesn’t go through, triggering an aggressive sell-out.

Despite the recent slump, the stock is still riding the height it attained with the Rogers proposed price. The yield is quite decent at 3.4%, but most decisions to buy the company now will be influenced by the acquisition deal.

If the fear of the deal falling through starts mounting, the stock may see an aggressive slump. This will give investors a chance to buy the company at a discounted price and may benefit them in the long run, whether the deal goes through or not.

The third-largest telecom company in Canada

If we evaluate based on market capitalization, Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) takes the second spot in the Canadian telecom sector. It’s also aggressively investing in 5G, though it is currently not in the same league as Rogers in this regard.

But as a stock that’s not overshadowed by the speculations regarding whether the Rogers and Shaw merger will go through or not, its stock has remained relatively static over the same period.

Telus is a compelling investment from both a dividend and capital-appreciation perspective. It’s currently offering a 4.7% yield, and its capital-appreciation potential is quite decent compared to its telecom peers and more predictable. And since it’s also the company that challenged the proposed merger, Telus stock may see a slight jump if the deal fails.

Foolish takeaway

The merger will have different implications for consumers and investors. It may benefit the latter group if they manage to time their purchases and exits wisely, according to the shifting market sentiment regarding the deal.

Even if the merger doesn’t happen, investors may have the opportunity to buy Rogers and Shaw discounted and Telus and BCE for a small surge they may experience.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. CL B NV and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth Fund: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks look attractive to buy today for RRSP investors seeking attractive total returns.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs Worth Buying, Despite Rising Rates

| Chris MacDonald

These two top REITs are ones that may be worth buying, even in the face of rising interest rates and…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Dividend Stocks

BOC: 100-BPS Rate Hike Is Necessary to Lessen Economic Pain

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The Bank of Canada took a more aggressive action to fight inflation by raising its benchmark rate by a full…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs for Marketing-Beating Returns

| Adam Othman

It's pretty easy to choose U.S.-based ETFs to beat the TSX return potential, but some domestic options are also available.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Value Investors: 2 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap right now and offer high yields for a TFSA or RRSP portfolio.

Read more »

Canadian stocks are rising
Dividend Stocks

Why Real Estate Stocks Are a No-Brainer Addition to Your Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Every investor should have real estate stocks in their portfolios. Why? They're on sale! And you can get fat passive…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Sustainable ETFs for ESG-Focused Investors

| Adam Othman

If you are looking for a well-diversified, well-balanced exposure to ESG assets, sustainable ETFs might be better than ESG stocks.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top High-Yield TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend stocks in the energy sector now trade at discounted prices and offer high yields.

Read more »