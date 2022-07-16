Home » Investing » 2 Canadian Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore Today

2 Canadian Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore Today

Consider investing in these cheap Canadian stocks for substantial capital gains when markets recover.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The Canadian stock market has had a rough year so far in 2022, and the volatility does not seem like it will let up anytime soon. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 15.29% from its 52-week high at writing. The Canadian benchmark index indicates a significant weakness in the Canadian equity market, as most Canadian stocks trade for significant discounts from their latest all-time highs.

Many Canadian stock market investors are busy offloading shares and looking for safe-haven assets to hedge against the volatility. However, savvier investors who recognize the downturn as an opportunity to find undervalued stocks are busy looking for high-quality equity securities trading at a bargain.

Are you an investor who falls into the latter category? Here are two TSX stocks that have become too cheap to ignore. Let’s take a closer look to help you determine whether they could find a place in your investment portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is a $90.86 billion market capitalization Canadian financial institution. Headquartered in Toronto, Scotiabank stock is one of the Big Six Canadian banks. It enjoys greater exposure to emerging markets in its international operations compared to its peers.

The bank boasts significant long-term growth potential due to its emerging market operations. It also has strong domestic operations that deliver safe and stable cash flows.

Bank of Nova Scotia trades for $75.44 per share at writing, and it boasts a juicy 5.46% dividend yield. Scotiabank stock is down by 20.58% from its 52-week high, reflecting a significant discount.

The lower valuation has also inflated its dividend yields to attractive levels. Between the inflated dividend yield and discounted share prices, Scotiabank stock could be an excellent asset for value-seeking investors to consider.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)(NYSE:WPM) is a $20.42 billion market capitalization precious metals streaming company. Headquartered in Vancouver, the company does not have mining operations itself.

Rather, it has agreements with 23 operating mines to purchase gold and silver at low prices. The company pays those mines a predetermined amount to assist in developing the mines, making its business less capital intensive and more profitable.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock trades for $45.22 per share at writing, and it boasts a 1.70% dividend yield. Wheaton Precious Metals stock is down by almost 24% from its 52-week high, trading for a significant discount.

WPM stock has a 12-month average consensus price target of $70.60 per share, with a high forecast of $86 per share, presenting a significant upside potential. It could be an attractive investment to consider at current levels for investors bullish about its recovery.

Foolish takeaway

A word of warning: the stock market is still quite volatile, and the macroeconomic factors contributing to its uncertainty might persist for several weeks or months. The next few weeks could see the value of any investments you make right now decline further. Risk-averse investors concerned about short-term returns might want to be wary of investing right now.

Let’s suppose you have a long investment horizon and are not worried about what happens in a few weeks. In that case, looking for undervalued investments with the potential to deliver substantial long-term returns might be a good way to go in the current environment.

Scotiabank stock and Wheaton Precious Metals stock could be excellent assets to consider adding to your portfolio for this purpose.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats if you want to add income-generating assets to your portfolio.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with attractive dividends are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Kay Ng

My top two favourite TSX stocks require active investing in timing the buys (and potential sells). TD Bank stock can…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Established Dividend Stock for Long-Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for an established dividend stock to invest in? Here’s one option that isn’t weighed down by the current market…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

The Canadian stock market’s constant volatility has all investors worried, but there are a few relatively safer bets that new…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Love Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a source of passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks for you!

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Will the New Era of High Rates Affect Retirement Planning?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The new era of high interest rates appears daunting, but it shouldn’t disrupt retirement planning.

Read more »