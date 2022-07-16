Home » Investing » Interest Rates: Are Houses Actually Cheaper?

Interest Rates: Are Houses Actually Cheaper?

House prices are coming down. However, banks like the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) are charging higher interest rates.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

This year, Canadian house prices are going down, and it looks like housing is becoming more affordable. Prices have fallen every month since February, and bargain hunters are getting excited. However, they may be making a big mistake. While prices are going down, interest rates are going up. Those who buy “all cash” are certainly paying less, but Canadians who have to take out mortgages may not be — particularly if their loan amount is high relative to the value of their home.

In this article, I will explore Canada’s cooling housing market, and pose the question of whether housing is really getting cheaper.

Price isn’t the same as cost

To understand why housing going down doesn’t necessarily make it cheaper, you need to know the difference between price and cost. “Price” is what the buyer gives the seller; “cost” is whatever expenses the buyer incurs in making the sale. The cost of buying a house includes

  • The list price;
  • Interest on the mortgage;
  • Brokers’ fees; and
  • Lawyers’ fees.

Combined, all of these costs can make a house much more expensive than advertised. Potentially, a house can fall in price yet rise in cost for an average buyer.

House prices are going down

When it comes to list prices, housing is unquestionably getting cheaper this year. The average house price in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has fallen 14% since February, and it’s a similar story nationwide. If you have all the cash you need to pay for a house, then the total cost is going down. But we still need to look at the matter of interest rates.

Interest rates are going up

Interest rates are going up this year, which is causing the total cost of buying a house to go up (holding price constant). In 2020, you could find banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) offering mortgages with rates as low as 2%. Today, a typical CM mortgage is closer to 5%. What difference does that make? Potentially, a pretty big one. A 2% interest payment on a $1 million mortgage is $20,000. A 5% interest payment on a $900,000 mortgage is $45,000. So, the $900,000 house is actually more expensive than the $1 million one due to the higher interest rate.

Also, you’ll want to think about the matter of getting a mortgage in the first place. Banks like CM know that people are less able to afford mortgages when interest rates are higher, so they often tighten lending standards during times like these. The government also requires them to have certain standards, such as requiring a down payment of a certain size, having enough income to pay interest, etc. So, don’t expect getting a mortgage this year to be as easy as it was in 2020.

The verdict: It depends on the size of your down payment

To answer the question I started this article with (“are houses getting cheaper?”):

It really depends on the size of your down payment. If you have enough cash to pay for a house, then yes, the cost has come down. If you have just a 5% down payment and are in a city where prices have only come down 10%, then no, the cost has not really come down.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

Investing

2 TSX Stocks I’d Add and 2 I’d Take Off My Watchlist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some industries thriving while others dwindle on the TSX today, and these TSX stocks deserve your attention.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for 50 Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two blue-chip stocks are excellent for beginners who want to secure their financial futures or receive quarterly income streams to…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Sell

| Daniel Da Costa

These five Canadian stocks are some of the best businesses you can own and ones I don't think I'll ever…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Earn Passive Income With These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these two Canadian Dividend Aristocrats if you want to add income-generating assets to your portfolio.

Read more »

Investing

TFSA Investors: 1 Oversold Growth Stock Overdue for a Big Rally

| Joey Frenette

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is an alternative financial firm that's taken a hit on the chin but is more than worth buying…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks I’d Buy Today as a New Investor

| Jed Lloren

Are you a new investor looking for stocks to buy? Here are three stocks I’d pick as a new investor!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX stocks with attractive dividends are now on sale for TFSA investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks Right Now

| Kay Ng

My top two favourite TSX stocks require active investing in timing the buys (and potential sells). TD Bank stock can…

Read more »