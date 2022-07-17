Home » Investing » Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP): A Hidden Growth Stock to Buy Today

Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP): A Hidden Growth Stock to Buy Today

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) stock could be an excellent investment to consider for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
FREIGHT TRAIN

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down by 15.29% from its 52-week high at writing. The volatility plaguing the TSX this year has prompted many investors to take their money out of the markets to invest in safe-haven assets. Stock market investing is inherently risky, and investing in growth stocks entails a greater degree of capital risk.

The selloff in the broader market shows how investors have reacted to the volatility. However, savvier investors wait for market downturns, because it is an opportunity for them to pick up some of the strongest stocks out there for substantial discounts. Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP)(NYSE:CP) is one such stock that you could consider adding to your portfolio.

Today, I will discuss this hidden growth stock that has delivered over five-fold returns in the last decade to help you determine whether it has a place in your self-directed investment portfolio.

How is this railway stock doing?

Inflation has impacted stock markets worldwide, and publicly traded companies across all sectors of the Canadian economy are struggling with it. With expenses soaring for every company, it was only natural for analysts to downgrade Canadian Pacific Railway stock to sector perform this year.

Analysts do not believe that an incoming recession will be worse than what we saw in 2008-2009. However, a recession could still diminish demand for CP Railway stock’s services.

The onset of a harsh winter in the coming months might also lead to disruptions in railway operations. The combination of inflationary conditions, interest rate hikes, and harsh weather conditions could negatively impact its performance in the near term.

CP Railway stock is down by just 0.37% year to date at writing, despite the grim short-term outlook. It has outperformed the broader market in the same period by a significant margin.

How will the railway stock do in the future?

Railways are not typically the kind of publicly traded companies stock market investors think of when searching for growth stocks. Yet CP Railway might warrant a place in such a portfolio. A word of caution: past performance does not indicate future results. However, it does provide you with a good reference for how a company has done in the past.

CP stock delivered stellar returns to its shareholder in the last 10 years. It trades for $93.46 per share at writing, and it is up by over 520% from 10 years ago. The growth was a result of a change in its management and an overhaul of its operations. The new management streamlined everything and helped the railway improve its balance sheet by a significant margin.

It was not long ago when it acquired Kansas City Southern and added it to its already extensive railway network. The US$31 billion deal set CP Railway back, but the investment offers it a significant edge in the industry. With the Kansas City Southern a part of its network, CP Railway is the only Canadian railway company that travels from Canada through the U.S. and down into Mexico.

The addition of another major revenue stream could make it an attractive long-term investment. CP Railway can transport a lot more cargo, including assets that are in demand during recessions, making its cash flows safer and more secure.

Foolish takeaway

CP Railway has missed its recent-most earnings estimates due to rising costs. It is even possible for the stock to experience a downturn in the coming weeks. However, stock market investors with a long investment horizon could consider its decline an opportunity for a bargain.

The merger with Kansas City Southern is still not complete but looks likely to succeed. Once the deal pulls through, the company could be set for a stellar rally in the stock market. It could be the right time to invest in its shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Retire Early: 4 Steps to Take

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Early retirement is a dream to many, but achievable to a few who are taking steps to make it happen.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Value investors finally have a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices for their retirement portfolios.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Top TSX Stocks You Can Still Buy for Less Than $20 a Share

| Aditya Raghunath

Lower-priced Canadian stocks such as Absolute Software can help investors derive outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investing can be super simple by buying all-weather dividend stocks like TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) on dips and holding forever.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 2 Dividend Growers I’d Pounce on Before a Relief Rally

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR)(NYSE:CNI) is a top dividend grower that may be a top pick-up heading into a potential recession.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors focused on passive income can now get 6% dividend yields from high-quality TSX stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Only 2 Passive-Income Stocks You Need to Make a Fortune

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two passive-income stocks won't just give you wealth now but for life, thanks to these two solid industries.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks That Pay You Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks consistently pay you cash and generate inflation-beating returns.

Read more »