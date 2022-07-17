Home » Investing » Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Got $250? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

These stocks have solid growth prospects and no major risks.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The increase in macro headwinds and fear of a global economic slowdown led to a correction in top TSX stocks. This correction presents buying opportunity, especially in stocks backed by solid businesses with a large addressable market and secular tailwinds. 

So, if you can spare $250, here are three smart stocks with solid growth prospects and no significant risks to add to your portfolio. 

BlackBerry

With growing TAM (total addressable market) and secular tailwinds, BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock is a long-term winner. The company benefits from the increased enterprise spending on cybersecurity amid the ongoing digital shift. Furthermore, the automation and electrification of vehicles provide a multi-year growth platform for BlackBerry. 

BlackBerry is upbeat about its prospects and expects its revenue to increase at a CAGR of 13% through 2027. This guidance includes double-digit growth in its IoT and cybersecurity business. Thanks to the leverage from higher sales, BlackBerry expects its operating margin to grow by 100 basis points annually during the same period.  

The ongoing momentum in its business, solid recurring product revenue, expansion of TAM, customer growth, and solid outlook will likely drive its stock price higher. 

Telus 

As telecom services are deemed essential, Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) stock could be a smart addition to your portfolio amid volatility. Moreover, its strong growth potential makes it a solid long-term bet. Along with growth and stability, Telus is known for rewarding its shareholders with dividend hikes (paid $16 billion in dividends since 2004) and share buybacks. 

Telus’s ability to drive its customer base and deliver profitable growth supports its stock price and payouts. 

Looking ahead, Telus’s accelerated broadband investment program will support its growth. Its focus on expanding the PureFibre network, enhancing the coverage and speed of 5G offerings, and strengthening its competitive positioning bode well for growth. Further, operating efficiency and the ability to acquire new customers will support its cash flows. 

Overall, Telus’s investments in enhancing its network, growing customer base, diversified revenues, and operating efficiency provide a solid growth platform and position it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns. 

Cargojet 

The final stock on this list is Cargojet (TSX:CJT). The dip in the shares of this air cargo company is a solid opportunity for buying. Its market-leading position in the domestic market, international growth opportunities, and strong delivery network could continue to drive its financials and stock price. 

Cargojet benefits from its long-term contractual arrangements. Its next-day delivery capabilities to most Canadian households drive customers and support growth. Further, its ability to retain top customers, fuel-efficient fleet, minimum revenue guarantee, and ability to pass costs to its customers are positives.

While the momentum in its base business sustains, the reacceleration in e-commerce demand, its partnership with DHL, and fast delivery capabilities will likely boost its revenue and earnings and, in turn, its stock price. Due to the pullback, Cargojet stock is trading at a multi-year low on the valuation front, making it attractive at current levels.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CARGOJET INC. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Tech Stocks

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap Growth Stocks Investors Should Jump on Fast!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap growth stocks won’t be down for long. In fact, each offers incredible long-term returns. But only if you…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth TSX Stocks That Could Soar

| Robin Brown

This market downturn won't last forever. In the meantime, here are three top high-growth TSX stocks set to soar in…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Growth Stocks: The Best 1 to Buy in 2022

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Sierra Wireless is a top growth stock that's growing revenue by 60% and trading at very attractive and undervalued valuations

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Want to Beat the TSX? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

| Sneha Nahata

This stock has ample growth catalysts that could help generate index-beating returns.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Can Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and the Tech Sector Fly High Again?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s tech sector and its superstar delivered superior returns until 2021 but have underperformed terribly in 2022.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

These 3 Growth Stocks Look Attractive Amid the Recent Pullback

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth potential and discounted stock prices, these three growth stocks look attractive to long-term investors.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

2 Assets to Track as Confidence in Crypto Wanes

| Adam Othman

Even though most major cryptocurrencies and assets are heavily discounted, not all of them are worth buying due to a…

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

1 TSX Stock I Own That I’m Hoping Will Continue to Drop in Price

| Nicholas Dobroruka

This TSX stock is a top holding in my portfolio, which I’ll continue to add to at these discounted prices.

Read more »