Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $4,890 Per Year for Decades

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $4,890 Per Year for Decades

The market correction is creating opportunity to buy top dividend stocks at cheap prices for a TFSA focused on high-yield passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market correction is giving retirees and other TFSA investors a chance to buy undervalued stocks for high-yield dividend portfolios focused on generating steady tax-free income.

TFSA 101

The government created the TFSA in 2009 as an extra tool to help Canadians save more money to reach financial goals. Some people use the TFSA to build a fund for a property purchase, others take advantage of the tax-free status of the earned interest, dividends, and capital gains to set up a stream of passive income. The TFSA is particularly beneficial for seniors who collect Old Age Security (OAS) pensions. The CRA does not count earnings from a TFSA when calculating net would income to determine possible OAS clawbacks.

The cumulative TFSA limit is as high as $81,500 in 2022. Top stocks to consider right now for a TFSA include those that have strong track record of providing long-term dividend growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) has raised its dividend in each of the past 27 years. The board hiked the payout by 3% for 2022 and ongoing increases should be steady, supported by growth in distributable cash flow.

Enbridge gets revenue from a range of assets, including oil pipelines, natural gas pipelines, natural gas storage facilities, natural gas utilities, oil export facilities, and renewable energy sites. Growth won’t come from massive new oil pipeline projects as it has in the past, but Enbridge still finds opportunities for smaller projects across the asset base and has the size and financial strength to make strategic acquisitions.

ENB stock trades near $54 at the time of writing and provides a 6.3% dividend yield. The share price was as high a $59.50 in early June, so there is decent upside opportunity when the market rebounds. In the meantime, investors get paid well to wait and can take advantage of any additional weakness to add to the position.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) trades for close to $72 per share compared to the 2022 high around $95, and now provides a solid 5.7% dividend yield. This is the highest dividend yield among the big Canadian banks today, and investors should see steady payout growth, despite the economic headwinds.

Bank of Nova Scotia raised the distribution by 11% late last year and increased it by another 3% when the bank reported fiscal Q2 2022 results. The board also increased the share-buyback program by 50% to 36 million shares. These increases in return of capital to investors suggest the bank is comfortable with the revenue and profit outlook heading into 2023.

All of the banks saw their share prices fall significantly in recent months amid rising concerns that a recession is on the way. The Bank of Canada is raising interest rates aggressively to fight high inflation. The combination of high prices and soaring debt costs will likely put the brakes on discretionary spending, reduce new investments, and deter home purchases. Things could get ugly for a while until inflation comes under control and property speculators exit the market, but Bank of Nova Scotia has the capital to ride out a rough patch and should continue to deliver strong results.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Enbridge and Bank of Nova Scotia offer attractive dividends that should continue to grow in the coming years. An investment split between the two stocks would provide an average yield of 6% today. Investors can easily build a balanced portfolio of TSX stocks that would provide this level of return. On a TFSA of $81,500, the 6% yield would generate $4,890 per year in tax-free income. That’s $407.50 per month!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.  

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Are the Biggest Bargain on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks on the TSX today have a strong history of growth, but also a stellar future -- all at…

Read more »

dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $250 a Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can use your TFSA to build a growing passive income stream in which all the cash you…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Worried About Rising Inflation? Check Out These 2 Top TSX REITs

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top TSX REITs that long-term investors should consider.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Surprise 100 Basis Point Rate Hike: Where Should You Invest Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Besides being dividend value investments, two top TSX utility stocks could display resiliency amid runaway inflation and multiple rate hikes.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) are two dividend stocks to buy and never sell.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash: Earn $431/Month in Tax-Free Passive Income With 1 Energy Stock

| Sneha Nahata

By investing TFSA cash in this energy stock, investors can make $431 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Robin Brown

Looking for elevated dividend income from the TSX stock correction? Here are three relatively safe stocks with high dividend yields!

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top REIT to Buy as Interest Rates Rise

| Adam Othman

Bank of Canada raised interest rates by a substantial margin, but there might be a way to benefit from the…

Read more »