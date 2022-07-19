Home » Investing » Self-Directed Pension: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Inside a TFSA or RRSP

Self-Directed Pension: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Inside a TFSA or RRSP

These TSX industry leaders deserve to be on your radar right now for a self-directed TFSA or RRSP.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Glass piggy bank

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

The market correction is giving TFSA and RRSP investors an opportunity to buy top TSX dividend stocks at discounted prices for a self-directed retirement portfolio focused on total returns.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is a good stock for retirees seeking passive income to buy in a TFSA or for younger investors who want to take advantage of the power of compounding inside their RRSP by reinvesting dividends to acquire new shares.

The company is a leader in the energy infrastructure industry with extensive oil and natural gas pipelines running across Canada and through the United States. Enbridge transports 30% of the oil produced in the two countries and 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses. The company also has natural gas storage, natural gas utilities, and a growing renewable energy division.

Looking ahead, growth should come from oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) export opportunities as Europe seeks new suppliers to offset the reliance on Russia. Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in the United States for US$3 billion last year and recently announced plans to build two new natural gas pipelines to supply LNG facilities on the American Gulf Coast.

The board raised the dividend in each of the past 27 years. Recent increases have been smaller than the historical averages due to slower organic growth, but Enbridge continues to find investment opportunities across the asset base and has the financial clout to make strategic acquisitions.

ENB stock is down a bit from the 2022 high and now offers investors a 6.2% dividend yield with decent payout hikes on the way that should be in line with growth in distributable cash flow.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is Canada’s largest financial institution with a current market capitalization near $174 billion.

The company finished fiscal Q2 2022 with a CET1 capital ratio of 13.2%. Royal Bank built up a large cash reserve to ride out the pandemic and is now starting to use the excess cash for acquisitions, share buybacks, and dividend increases. The company is buying a wealth-management business in the United Kingdom for $2.6 billion to expand its presence in the region. Upon closing, Royal Bank will become the third-largest wealth manager in Britain and Ireland.

Royal Bank spent US$5 billion on an American acquisition in 2015. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see another commercial and wealth deal south of the border in the near term, especially after the large decline in valuations across the U.S. financial sector in recent months.

Royal Bank raised the dividend by 11% late last year and gave investors another 7% increase when the company released Q2 2022 results. The fiscal 2022 numbers are on track to top the strong 2021 performance, and the dividend hikes suggest management is comfortable with the revenue and profit outlook, despite economic headwinds.

Royal Bank stock appears cheap right now at $122 per share and offers a 4.2% dividend yield. The shares traded for more than $149 in January, so there is decent upside opportunity when the financial sector rebounds.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks for a retirement portfolio

Enbridge and Royal Bank are industry leaders that look undervalued today and pay attractive dividends. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA or RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of  Enbridge and Royal Bank.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock Is Quietly Climbing and Offering High Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock is up 12% in the last two weeks alone, slowly but steadily climbing while still trading at…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before the Market Recovers

| Jitendra Parashar

Passive-income investors can buy these two dividend stocks in Canada before their improving fundamental outlook help them recover soon.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn a Regular Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that can help you earn a regular passive income? Here are two of the best…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Never Sell

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help investors build a dependable stream of passive income, despite unstable market conditions.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Selloff: 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued gems such as Fortis and Northland Power have the potential to derive outsized gains to long-term equity investors.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Commodities Stocks That May Not Be Done Running Yet

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR) and Cenovus (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) are two top commodities stocks to consider right now.

Read more »

Portrait of woman having fun in the street.
Dividend Stocks

Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Millennials: there are plenty of opportunities to load up on top-quality dividend stocks. Here are two to buy and hold…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Have Doubled Over 5 Years — Can They Do It Again?

| Adam Othman

Not all growth stocks can offer the same results in all market conditions. Taking the triggers behind growth phases into…

Read more »