Home » Investing » 3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

3 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if They Fall

Stocks are bound to fall at some point. Which three stocks will I add to when that happens?

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

If this year has taught investors anything, it’s that stocks fall in value from time to time. Although it can be unsettling to see your positions decrease in value, that actually creates massive opportunities for investors. It allows you to accumulate shares at attractive discounts. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that I own and would buy more of if they continue to fall.

My top growth stock

If I could only buy one stock, it would be Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). That’s why I would welcome any opportunity to buy shares at a discount. A company that needs no introduction, Shopify is known around the world for its e-commerce platform. This company helps retailers by providing many of the tools necessary to operate online stores. Shopify’s inclusive business offers solutions that can help a merchant of any size. This includes first-time entrepreneurs and large-cap enterprises alike.

In terms of an investment, Shopify checks off a lot of boxes for me. First, it leads an important and growing industry. Second, its business model relies on recurring payments. Finally, the company is led by a founder that holds a large ownership stake in the company. When I look for growth stocks, these are three characteristics that I look for. As long as Shopify meets these criteria, I will continue to remain confident in the company, regardless of the volatility that may come in the short term.

An excellent mid-cap stock

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is another company that I would consider buying if it fell in value. This company acquires vertical market software businesses in Europe. If that business model sounds familiar, it’s because it was once a subsidiary of Constellation Software, a very popular and successful Canadian tech company. Despite now operating as its own entity, Topicus still finds itself in a unique position.

First, it maintains close ties with its former parent company. Six members of Topicus’s board of directors are executives from Constellation Software. This includes Constellation’s founder and president, Mark Leonard. If Topicus can lean on this wealth of experience, it could avoid many of the pitfalls that hinder smaller companies from growing.

A company that could power your portfolio

Finally, I would strongly consider buying more shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) should it fall in price. This company is one of the largest producers of renewable utilities in the world. Its facilities have a generation capacity of 21 GW. Upon the completion of its current construction projects, Brookfield estimates that it will more than double its current generation capacity. That would solidify its position atop the emerging renewable utility industry.

In terms of its stock, Brookfield Renewable is attractive from a growth and dividend point of view. Since its inception, Brookfield Renewable stock has generated an annualized return of 17%. In addition, the stock has grown its dividend over the past 11 years, at a CAGR of 6%. With characteristics that make this an appealing stock for growth and dividend investors alike, I can see myself adding more shares in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners, Shopify, and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify and Topicus.Com Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High dividend yields are great, but not if they don't offer share growth. That's why I'm recommending these TSX stocks.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Growth: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Dividends and Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today for a self-directed RRSP focused on total returns.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 2 Great TSX Stocks to Start With

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) are two top TSX stocks beginners should consider.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Higher Passive Income From 2 Dividend Titans Could Neutralize 8% Inflation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can earn higher passive income from two dividend titans to neutralize the anticipated persistent inflation for the rest of…

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Got $1,000? Consider This 6.39% Dividend Stock

| Adam Othman

Inflation has reached multi-decade highs, and things are going to get tougher in the coming months. Consider investing in this…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy for a Relief Rally

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) and another top Canadian energy stock could be in for a bounce in the second half…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: Add These 2 Safe Dividend Stocks as Volatility Rises

| Adam Othman

Canadians new to stock market investing looking for safe investments might want to consider these two dividend stocks to start…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Passive-Income Stocks Offering Can’t-Miss Value Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TSX is full of high-yielding dividend stocks to choose from. Here are two top picks for passive-income investors.

Read more »