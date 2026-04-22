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2 Canadian Mining Stocks Worth Considering Right Now

Agnico Eagle is benefitting from strong gold prices, and Teck Resources has strong upside as copper prices momentum continues.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • Two Canadian mining stocks offer protection during geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, with gold serving as a safe haven and copper benefiting from critical mineral demand.
  • • Agnico-Eagle Mines focuses on politically safe jurisdictions and has seen operating cash flow increase over 400% since 2021, while Teck Resources benefits from an 87% copper price rally over five years.
  • • Both companies reported strong 2025 results with Agnico achieving record cash flows of $6.8 billion and a 12.5% dividend increase, while Teck saw 48% EBITDA growth driven by higher copper prices.
10 stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines

Geopolitical turmoil continues to cause major uncertainty. Oil prices are closing in on $93 again at the time of writing, and our eyes are on the economy.  Experts are raising the alarm, as signs of rising inflation, lower growth, and ultimately a recession are building. So where is an investor to turn? What stocks can offer us some shelter from this storm?

In this article, I’ll discuss two Canadian mining stocks that I continue to be quite bullish on. These stocks have great track records, and as they continue to navigate the positive fundamentals of their respective industries, investors should pay attention.

Without further ado, let’s take a look.

gold prices rise and fall

Source: Getty Images

Agnico-Eagle Mines

Gold is a safe haven. It’s the best store of value that we have today, and it has stood out as an investment of choice in a highly uncertain time. Let’s take the last 5 to 10 years as an example. Since the end of 2019, the price of gold has risen 221%. But the biggest rise has come in recent years with the increased tension coming from the U.S. agenda.

To position myself in this environment, my favourite Canadian gold mining stock has been Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSXLAEM) stock. Agnico is a global gold producer with a difference. While most other gold producers operate their mines in politically unsafe jurisdictions, Agnico made the decision long ago to stay in safe jurisdictions.

This effectively lowered the risk profile of this gold mining stock. It also afforded Agnico the luxury of being laser-focused on driving shareholder value and stability within its operations. Since 2021, Agnico’s operating cash flow has increased more than 400% to $1.3 billion. Also, its earnings per share (EPS) increased 361% to $8.31. And this has been reflected in Agnico Eagle’s stock price performance.

In Agnico’s 2025 financial results, the company reported earnings per share of $8.31 versus $4.23 in the prior year. Also, operating cash flow was a record $6.8 billion and free cash flow was a record $4.4 billion.

Finally, Agnico-Eagle stock’s quarterly dividend increased 12.5%.

Teck Resources

Copper is another base metal that’s experiencing strong increases in recent years. This is not surprising given the importance of the metal to modern society. Copper is, in fact, a critical mineral. It’s valued for its excellent electrical and thermal connectivity, durability, and resistance to corrosion.

Naturally, this has meant significant increases in demand for copper, given its essential role in electricity networks and clean energy technology. Everything energy-related, from electric vehicles to data centres, requires copper. This has driven a historical rally in copper prices. In the last five years, the price of copper has increased 87% to US$6.08 per pound. The environment of strong demand mixed with limited supply growth continues.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B) is benefiting from increased demand. In 2025, the company reported a 48% increase in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $4.3 billion. In Q4 2025, the increase was even greater, at 81% to $1.5 billion. This was driven primarily by increased copper prices.

As you can see from Teck Resources’ stock price graph above, the stock has not fully reacted to these positive fundamentals. This is why I see strong upside.

The bottom line

Investing in the two Canadian mining stocks discussed in this article gives investors exposure to two strong trends that continue to drive markets. And this means that, in my view, Agnico Eagle’s stock price and Teck Resources’ stock price both continue to have strong upside.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Agnico-Eagle Mines. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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