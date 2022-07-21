Home » Investing » 1 TSX Stock for $400 in Passive Income

1 TSX Stock for $400 in Passive Income

This TSX stock is my top choice if you want quarterly income of $400 and to double your investment in the next few years!

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Commodities are some of the strongest stocks you can buy — especially on the TSX today. This bear market created a strong opportunity where investors can buy these essential products at a fraction of the price.

But not all commodity stocks produce passive income. That’s why today, there’s really only one TSX stock I would recommend for Motley Fool investors today — that is, if you’re looking at commodity stocks. And that stock is Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR).

Why Nutrien stock?

Nutrien stock became a volatile choice this year. Granted, it likely could still be volatile. But long-term Motley Fool investors shouldn’t worry too much about that. That’s because after a huge climb in share price, the TSX stock is back in fair-trading range.

Shares of the TSX stock climbed 53% in 2022 before falling back. Now, Nutrien is up about 7.68%. So, why on earth would I recommend it?

Nutrien deals in crop nutrients. And it frankly doesn’t get more essential than that. The TSX stock has an acquisition model that has allowed it to take over the market share of crop nutrient companies. Further, it’s brought the industry into the 21st century. In fact, during the pandemic this became essential. The company was able to continue growing, as farmers demanded crop nutrients, all while buying products from its e-commerce platform.

Cheap and valuable

Yet today, after such volatility, the TSX stock offers immense value. It currently trades at just 10.4 times earnings and 1.8 times book value, putting it into value territory. Further, shares now trade at just $101.26 per share, as of writing. That’s well below where it was just a few months ago.

Granted, the climb came from sanctions against Russia after the war in Ukraine commenced. But inflation and interest rates have brought it back down to earth. And then some, if I’m honest. The company was still able to make new deals with countries around the world that no longer want to rely on Russia for crop nutrients. And those deals won’t simply die away.

But it’s also valuable because it offers a dividend yield of 2.49% as of writing. That comes in at $2.52 per share annually. And that means you can create a lot of cash flow, even by just investing and seeing shares remain stable.

Create $400 each quarter

If you want to start bringing in passive income from this TSX stock each quarter at $400, it’s definitely going to take a big investment. At the time of writing, that would mean purchasing $64,127 worth of shares on the TSX today. But that would also mean bringing in $1,600 in passive income each year for life.

Let’s say that shares continue along the growth trajectory of around 10% over the next decade. Mind you, Nutrien offers a compound annual growth rate of 18% right now for the last three years. But I’m bringing it down since it’s a new company.

In that case, it would take you just six years to more than double your investment based on this performance. And that’s also if dividends don’t grow at all — something to consider with this TSX stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien Ltd.

More on Investing

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks to Buy That Are Yielding More Than 5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Two top TSX dividend stocks to buy are BCE and Enbridge, yielding 5.8% and 6.25% respectively, and providing solid income.

Read more »

Investing

3 TSX Growth Stocks That Could Multiply Over the Long Term

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have multiple catalysts to fuel their growth and outperform the TSX in the long term.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bear market has me contemplating all of the TSX stocks I own today.

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Cryptocurrency

ALERT: Should You Buy These Crypto Stocks on the Dip?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should keep an eye on reeling crypto stocks like Hut 8 Mining Ltd. (TSX:HUT)(NASDAQ:HUT) and others in late July.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing

This 6% Dividend Stock Is Well Positioned for Rising Interest Rates

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) could be in a strong position.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is it time to buy tech stocks?

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: My Top Picks for Thousands in Annual Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFSA investors should consider these stocks on the TSX today while they're still down but not out.

Read more »

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

Home Prices Today: Huge Discounts as High as $200K

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Huge discounts, not bidding wars, characterize Canada’s housing market as higher interest rates begin to impact on buyers and sellers.

Read more »