Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks to Buy That Are Yielding More Than 5%

2 TSX Stocks to Buy That Are Yielding More Than 5%

Two top TSX dividend stocks to buy are BCE and Enbridge, yielding 5.8% and 6.25% respectively, and providing solid income.

Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

TSX stocks that pay out attractive dividend streams are a key element of any portfolio. However, not just any dividend stock will do. The right dividend stocks provide investors with an attractive mix of safety, income, and growth.

In this article, I’ll list two TSX stocks to buy that are yielding more than 5%. They have that right balance of attractive yields, safety, and staying power.

BCE stock: A TSX stock at the heart of Canada’s telecom needs

BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) is Canada’s largest telecom services company. It’s also one of Canada’s top dividend stocks. It brings with it a reliable history of dividend increases. In fact, 2021 was the 14th year that BCE raised its dividend by 5% or more. Furthermore, over the last 21 years, BCE’s dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

TSX stock bce dividend

This has been a function of BCE’s leading position in the telecom industry, and its strong cash flow generation. You see, BCE benefits from a strong moat around its business. The industry is protected by high barriers to entry. BCE is also protected by its strong competitive advantages. Most notable are its unbeatable network across Canada and its strong balance sheet.

So, BCE stock is yielding a fabulous 5.8% today. A high yield such as this usually comes with far more risk. In my view, BCE is a steal today largely because of this.

Enbridge stock: This dividend stock is yielding 6.2%

The next stock that I’d like to point out is also a very attractive stock to buy. Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is one of Canada’s leading energy infrastructure companies. In fact, Enbridge’s assets are a critical piece of North America’s energy infrastructure. As such, this company is yet another highly defensive and predictable cash flow machine.

Enbridge stock tsx dividend

Today, Enbridge stock is yielding 6.2%. The explanation for this is quite simple, in my view. I think that Enbridge is undervalued because of the serious issues around fossil fuels. This increases the risk of Enbridge’s business. It also places its future into question. Because while we will need conventional oil and gas for years to come, the clean energy transition has begun. This means that Enbridge must prepare.

In fact, the transition at Enbridge is well underway. For example, Enbridge has already invested billions of dollars in wind farms. The company can and will use its extensive infrastructure that’s already in place in this transition. In the meantime, North America still desperately needs oil and gas and, therefore, Enbridge. And Enbridge is pumping out tons of cash flow as a result. And much of this cash flow is being returned to shareholders.

In the last five years, Enbridge’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8.85%.

The bottom line

In closing, I would like to simply reiterate the opportunity that lies in BCE and Enbridge. These two TSX stocks are powerhouse dividend stocks. They are offering investors solid dividend yields, safety, and consistent growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas owns shares of BCE and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

I’m Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bear market has me contemplating all of the TSX stocks I own today.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX ETFs That Can Give You Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Beginners can reduce overall market income and earn generous passive income every month from 3 dividend-paying ETFs.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Valuations will continue to play major role in driving shareholder returns.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks I’m Never Selling

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I wouldn’t dare to sell these two TSX stocks, despite their continued struggle this year.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: 2 Low-Cost iShares ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

Want a set-it-and-forget-it investment? These iShares ETFs are low cost and great for beginners.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Stocks for Beginners

This 1 Safe Canadian Stock Is a Gem for Retirement Planning

| Jitendra Parashar

These factors make Dollarama one of the safest stocks for your retirement planning portfolio amid recession fears.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Identify a Value Stock and Become Wealthy  

| Puja Tayal

Many investment gurus became wealthy from stock investing by looking at qualitative factors. The right way to invest is to…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Stocks for Beginners

How to Build a Stock Portfolio That Could Protect Your Wealth During Volatility

| Puja Tayal

Is your stock portfolio in red? Are all your stocks in red? If the answer to both questions is yes,…

Read more »