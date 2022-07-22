Home » Investing » WELL Health Stock Provides Business Update – What Investors Should Know

WELL Health Stock Provides Business Update – What Investors Should Know

WELL Health offers Motley Fool investors the chance to get in while this stock is still cheap, and see it triple in the next few years.

Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) was one of the biggest growth stocks over the last few years. The company’s stock climbed during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. This resulted from doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals turning to its telehealth support.

However, times have changed. Despite the continued presence of the pandemic, WELL Health stock has taken a tumble. Shares are down 30% year-to-date, and 55% in the last year alone. Yet in the last week, shares have started to recover, up 10% as of writing.

WELL Health recently provided a business update, leading to more gains. So here is what Motley Fool investors should know.

Great expectations

WELL Health stock announced it expects a strong second quarter, achieving a record performance of revenue over $130 million. The company also experienced growth in the United States through its Circle Medical and WISP businesses, with $115 million in combined revenue for June 2022. That’s 150% higher than the year before.

Growth has been outstanding for this healthcare stock, and it simply hasn’t slowed down. Despite Motley Fool investors and others believing it’s time to shift away from pandemic stocks, the world has changed and telehealth has become the new normal. One that’s cheap, easy to use, and accessible to all.

Patients using telehealth are now in the multi-millions, indicating future growth and strong financial performance for companies like WELL Health. The company experienced strong performance back in April and May, and it’s on its way to reaching $525 million in annual revenue.

Will shares grow?

So the big question is whether shares of WELL Health stock will grow in the near future, with second quarter earnings around the corner. Shares currently trade at about $3.40 as of writing, with the consensus target price at about $9, almost triple where it is now.

After the update in May, a multitude of analysts lowered the company’s target price. However, they maintained a “buy” rating for the healthcare stock. This is due mainly to the market environment, as analysts believe the company will continue to find innovative ways to raise capital and create cash flow.

So, yes, it does look like shares will grow. But the question is how soon? Only time will tell. WELL Health stock could be one of the major rebounds Motley Fool investors see after a market downturn and recession. However, it could take longer than other tech stocks due to its relation to the pandemic.

Bottom line

WELL Health stock is in a strong position to make a killing for Motley Fool investors. But you’ll have to be patient. The company managed to create enough cash flow to continue expanding throughout North America. It could one day be a global operation, with even more diversified revenue.

But for now, it trades at just 1.14 times book value, with shares down 30% year-to-date. Even if we see another drop in share price, I would hold onto this stock as a long-term investment. Given its ability to create funds and acquire strong businesses, it’s a solid stock you don’t want to miss out on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

3 High-Growth Stocks That Soared Over 17% in July

| Robin Brown

Several TSX high-growth stocks are rallying in July. Here's three top stocks that look set for long-term returns.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid Tech Recovery

| Jitendra Parashar

If you don’t want to miss buying high-growth stocks with a strong fundamental outlook at a bargain, you must consider…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

3 Under-$10 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three cheap growth stocks could deliver solid returns in the long run.

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Forget Netflix! Shopify is My Favourite Rebound Stock

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock is getting so cheap and oversold that not even a bad quarter can derail its recovery.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: Where to Invest $100 Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you develop the habit of investing whatever sum of money you have as soon as possible, you will remain…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks I’m Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

| Vineet Kulkarni

Is it time to buy tech stocks?

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Jumped 30% in 5 Days

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) stock may still be down 70%, but this week alone, it's risen 30% for investors!

Read more »

Wireless technology
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy as Tech Recovery Gains Steam

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian tech stocks have just started recovering sharply but still look highly undervalued. Here’s why.

Read more »