Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Are you looking for TSX stocks with dividends that yield more than 3%? Here are two top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Dividend investing is a very popular strategy among Canadians. By doing so over a long enough period, investors could be able to retire comfortably thanks to a steady stream of passive income. However, it’s important to consider how much your dividend portfolio yields.

For example, if you manage to invest $1,000,000 into a portfolio that only yields 1%, then your annual dividends received will be $10,000. However, if that portfolio were yielding 3%, investors would receive $30,000 in dividends annually. That’s why I believe investors should look for solid dividend stocks that yield at least 3%. In short, it gives you more bang for your buck. In this article, I’ll discuss two TSX stocks with dividends that yield at least 3%.

Buy this top bank

The Canadian banking industry is an excellent area for investors to focus on. This industry is highly regulated, which gives companies a sort of protection from major downside. This is because banks need to follow a very rigid set of regulations to operate in Canada. In addition, because of those regulations, it makes it difficult for new banks to enter the space. This gives companies sitting at the top of the industry the ability to establish very formidable moats.

Of the Big Five Canadian banks, my top pick is Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS). Listed as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Bank of Nova Scotia has managed to increase its dividend over the past 11 years. However, its history of dividend payments goes much further than that.

The company first paid shareholders a portion of its earnings in 1833. That means Bank of Nova Scotia has been paying a dividend for 189 years. At that time, it paid shareholders at a yield of 3%. Today, Bank of Nova Scotia’s forward dividend yield is 5.69%. If you’re looking for a stock that could give you a lot of value for every dollar invested, look no further.

This stock should be in your portfolio

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is another stock that dividend investors should heavily consider for their portfolios. This company is a leading player in the Canadian telecom industry. It operates the largest telecom network in Canada, providing coverage to 99% of the country’s population.

Telus has also evolved into a significant player in the healthcare industry. It provides many solutions that healthcare professionals can use to optimize their services. This includes a suite of EMR products and many other solutions that can help on the administrative side of things. Telus also offers MyCare, which is its telehealth solution. Using MyCare, patients can seek advice from medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes.

Another Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Telus has increased its dividend in each of the past 17 years. Today, Telus offers investors a forward dividend yield of 4.70%. That means, with an investment of $1,000,000, you could receive an annual dividend of $47,000 with Telus stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? Create a Passive-Income Stream Today With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These two dividend stocks can help you build a dependable stream of passive income amid the market’s instability.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Can Beat Inflation and a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-resistant stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy for $365 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Consider top dividends stocks Enbridge, Altagas, and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for your TFSA for consistent, tax-free income.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Keep Cash or Invest? 2 Fundamentally Sound Stocks for Beginners

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high endurance, large-cap stocks shcan provide beginner investors with the confidence to invest in 2022 and not hold idle…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Tax-Free Retirement Earnings

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now buy top TSX stocks offering high yields.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Buy low and sell high is the adage that investors should apply to these three TSX stocks trading at basement…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a source of passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks for your portfolio.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

FIRE Sale: Why Now is the Time to Invest in these TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now is the perfect time to pick up these TSX stocks and watch them blossom into millions to reach your…

Read more »