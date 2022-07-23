Home » Investing » Need Cash? Create a Passive-Income Stream Today With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

Need Cash? Create a Passive-Income Stream Today With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

These two dividend stocks can help you build a dependable stream of passive income amid the market’s instability.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

It’s completely understandable to be concerned with the growing uncertainty in the short-term future of the stock market. Whether it’s inflation, interest rates, or geopolitical concerns, there’s no shortage of catalysts causing volatility in economies across the globe today.

It’s hard enough to predict short-term movements in the stock market in the easiest of years. Investors are now trying to navigate through an extremely unstable period. 

There are no easy decisions to be made right now, leaving many questioning what to do with the cash that they’d typically be investing in the stock market.

To make things even worse, I’d argue that the end of this volatility is not yet in sight. There’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll eventually see the market return to all-time highs. However, I wouldn’t count on that happening in the next couple of months. 

I’m currently in the process of bracing my portfolio for more turbulent months ahead.

Bracing for more volatility in the stock market

One way to help offset some of the market’s volatility is through a stream of passive income. An additional source of cash can help soften the blow from market selloffs, which we’ve become all too familiar with this year.

Dividend stocks are an excellent choice when it comes to earning passive income. While companies reserve the right to cut their dividends at any point in time, there’s no shortage of dividend stocks on the TSX with dependable track records to choose from.

With potentially more volatility ahead in the coming months, I’ve got two dependable dividend-paying companies at the top of my watch list right now. Here’s why passive-income investors would be wise to give both picks serious consideration.

Dividend stock #1: Bank of Nova Scotia

Passive-income investors cannot go wrong with investing in any of the Big Five. The major Canadian banks own some of the longest payout streaks on the TSX and are all currently yielding upwards of 4% at today’s prices.

In addition to yielding the highest among the Big Five, Bank of Nova Scotia’s (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) dividend yield of 5.75% is one of the highest Canadians will find on the TSX right now.

Shares of the bank stock have been on the decline for most of the year, which has resulted in an increased yield. The stock has dropped close to 25% in 2022 compared to the Canadian market’s loss of less than 15%.

It’s certainly possible that Bank of Nova Scotia continues to see its stock price slide through the remaining months of the year. However, I’d be confident that the bank continues to pay out dividends to its shareholders.

Bank of Nova Scotia has been paying out a dividend for close to 200 consecutive years. That’s a streak that very few companies can come close to matching.

Dividend stock #2: Algonquin Power

Passive-income investors looking for less volatility in the stock price may be more interested in Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN).

Utility companies are among the most dependable companies to invest in due to the typically low levels of price movement. 

Shares of Algonquin Power are sitting at a loss of about 5% on the year. Once you factor the company’s impressive 5.3% dividend yield, the dividend stock is basically flat since the beginning of 2022.

The utility stock cannot match the payout streak of Bank of Nova Scotia. It can, however, provide a portfolio with much-needed stability in today’s harsh investing climate.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX stocks with dividends that yield more than 3%? Here are two top picks!

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Can Beat Inflation and a Recession

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Recession-resistant stocks like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.U) should be on your watch list.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy for $365 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Consider top dividends stocks Enbridge, Altagas, and Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT for your TFSA for consistent, tax-free income.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Stocks for Beginners

Keep Cash or Invest? 2 Fundamentally Sound Stocks for Beginners

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high endurance, large-cap stocks shcan provide beginner investors with the confidence to invest in 2022 and not hold idle…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks for Tax-Free Retirement Earnings

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors seeking passive income can now buy top TSX stocks offering high yields.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Kay Ng

Buy low and sell high is the adage that investors should apply to these three TSX stocks trading at basement…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? These TSX Dividend Stocks Are for You

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in building a source of passive income? Here are three TSX dividend stocks for your portfolio.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

FIRE Sale: Why Now is the Time to Invest in these TSX Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now is the perfect time to pick up these TSX stocks and watch them blossom into millions to reach your…

Read more »