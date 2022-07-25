Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Are you trying to build a dividend portfolio? Buy these three TSX stocks with high dividend yields!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Investing in dividend stocks is a very popular strategy among Canadians. This is because doing so allows you to build a source of passive income. Over time, a dividend portfolio could nicely supplement or even replace your primary source of income. However, there are certain characteristics that dividend investors should pay attention to. For example, focusing on dividend yield will tell you how much “bang for your buck” a stock can give you.

However, there’s so much more to dividend investing than looking at dividend yields. In this article, I’ll discuss three TSX stocks with high dividend yields that investors should buy today. I also explain what, other than a high dividend yield, makes these companies very attractive for a dividend portfolio.

Start with this elite dividend stock

The first thing that dividend investors should look at, in my opinion, is whether a stock has been able to grow its distribution over the years. This is an important factor to consider because investors will lose buying power over time if the dividends they receive are stagnant. That’s what makes Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) so attractive. For those that are unfamiliar, this company provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Fortis is well known among dividend investors for its status as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. Canadian Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased dividends for at least five consecutive years. Fortis far exceeds that minimum requirement. It has increased its dividend in each of the past 47 years. That gives it the second-longest active dividend-growth streak in Canada. Fortis’s forward dividend yield is 3.51%.

Buy one of the banks

Investors should also consider how long a company’s been paying a dividend. In some cases, companies will have to halt dividend growth for one reason or another. Although it’s not ideal, halting dividend increases is understandable to see from time to time. For instance, due to the Great Recession, Canadian banks weren’t able to continue increasing dividends. However, what’s important is that those companies continued to pay investors a stable dividend.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is another company that dividend investors should consider holding in their portfolio. This company is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, having increased its dividend over the past 11 years. Although Bank of Nova Scotia needed to halt dividend increases during the Great Recession, I still consider it a reliable dividend stock. This is because it has managed to pay shareholders a dividend in each of the past 189 years.

In cases where a company’s dividend-growth streak is fewer than 15 years in length, I’m a little more forgiving if that same company has also paid a dividend for almost 200 years. Bank of Nova Scotia’s forward dividend yield is 5.49%.

This stock is a behemoth

Finally, investors should consider whether a company leads the industry it operates in. This is important to consider because companies that are dominant players in their respective industries should have a better chance of surviving through economic downturns. Because of this, Telus is a company that dividend investors should consider for their portfolio. This company leads the Canadian telecom and healthcare industries.

Another Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Telus has increased its distribution in each of the past 17 years. It currently offers investors a dividend yield of 4.69%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA. The Motley Fool recommends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, FORTIS INC, and TELUS CORPORATION.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Create $300 a Month in Tax-Free Passive Income With These 2 Top Dividend Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Thinking of building a stream of passive income? Now’s the time. Here are two top dividend stocks to start with.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Now’s the Time to Buy the Best Bank for Your Buck!

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal stock is a dividend aristocrat that's becoming too cheap to ignore for TFSA investors.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Robin Brown

If you are looking to compound wealth through passive dividend income, here three top stocks to load up on for…

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks not only offer high yields but superior growth in the past, a cheap share price, and more…

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest TSX Dividend Stocks on Earth Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying stocks such as TransAlta Renewables and Emera enable investors to generate a steady stream of passive income.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

55% of Surveyed Canadians Are Worried About Retirement Security

| Christopher Liew, CFA

More than half of Canadians are worried about their retirement security and fear a crisis due to rising interest rates…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge and BCE offer tasty dividend yields to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

4 Cheap Dividend Stocks for Income-Seeking Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high dividend yields and stable cash flows, these four dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »