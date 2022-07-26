Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 3 Great Stocks With Yields Over 5%

3 Great Stocks With Yields Over 5%

There aren’t many stocks to buy with yields over 5%. Here are three of them that should be part of your portfolio.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s premium investing services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn more

Market volatility has made identifying great stocks to buy a lot harder than necessary this summer. Fortunately, there are some superb stocks to consider, including this trio of income-producing stocks that boast tasty yields of over 5%

Stock #1: Renewable energy

One area that continues to offer massive long-term growth potential is in the field of renewable energy. Traditional fossil fuel utilities are scrambling to transition over to renewable sources at considerable expense. This exposes a huge opportunity for renewable providers that already boast a clean portfolio.

One such option to consider is TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW). TransAlta offers a portfolio of over 30 facilities located across Canada, the U.S., and Australia. Additionally, most of those facilities already have a power-purchase agreement in place that spans at least a decade from now.

This makes TransAlta an incredibly stable investment. That stable revenue stream also means that TransAlta can pay out a handsome dividend to shareholders.

The current dividend has an attractive 5.51% yield. Even better, TransAlta follows a monthly distribution cadence. This means that a $35,000 investment in TransAlta would generate a monthly income of $160.

Stock #2: The big bank

Canada’s big banks are some of the best long-term investments on the market. They all boast juicy yields, strong growth, and stable businesses that include domestic and international segments. But few of those big banks offer juicy yields north of 5%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM)(NYSE:CM) is one of those banks. The volatility we’ve seen in the market has pushed CIBC’s stock lower this year. As of the time of writing, CIBC is down just over 14% in 2022. As a result, the P/E of the bank is now just 8.94.

Even better, that discount also means that CIBC’s yield is now at a very attractive 5.27%, making it a superb addition to the list of stocks with yields over 5%.

Stock #3: Energy infrastructure

Topping out the list is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB), which really is a great stock to own. The energy infrastructure behemoth is best known for its pipeline and utility businesses.

The pipeline business in particular generates a stable and recurring revenue stream for the company. The segment’s passive appeal is often compared with a toll-road network for good reason.

Prospective investors should note that Enbridge does offer much more.

Specifically, Enbridge also owns a growing renewable energy business. The company has quietly invested over $8 billion into the segment over the past two decades. Today, that segment boasts over 40 different facilities scattered across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Those facilities are mostly comprised of wind (onshore and offshore) and solar.

Turning to income, Enbridge continues to impress. The company offers a quarterly dividend of 6.21%. This not only earns Enbridge a place on a list of stocks with yields over 5% but also one of the most attractive yields on the market.

Final thoughts

All three of the investments outlined above are superb long-term picks. They also boast some defensive appeal in their respective fields and, perhaps most importantly, offer juicy yields.

While no stock is without risk, in my opinion, the three stocks above are great options for any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Energy Stocks

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart TSX Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor with just $2,000 you're willing to invest, then these should be the top three TSX…

Read more »

A worker overlooks a refinery plant.
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock Tumbles: Buy These 2 Stocks Instead

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Investors are better-served by buying steady and predictable stocks like Fortis and BCE instead of the wildly volatile Air Canada…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Can Double Your Money During an Economic Recovery

| Puja Tayal

The stock market downturn has created an opportunity to buy some growth stocks at an attractive value and double your…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks I Will “Never” Sell

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’re three TSX stocks that I wouldn’t consider selling, despite short-term economic slowdown or market chaos.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Vineet Kulkarni

What if dividend income takes care of all your expenses?

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 All-in-1 ETF Portfolios Beginners Should Buy and Hold Forever

| Tony Dong

iShares, Vanguard, and BMO asset allocation ETFs are great long-term investments.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Stocks for Beginners

4 Superb Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some superb income stocks? Here are several options to buy now for your portfolio and hold for decades.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Canadian Investors: Replace Your Bank, Tech, and Energy Stocks With These ETFs

| Tony Dong

Got too many stocks to manage? Try replacing some of them with ETFs.

Read more »